Tony Stewart’s Enters Rumble in Fort Wayne

From Larry Boos

FORT WAYNE, In. (December 5, 2017) – Tony Stewart has confirmed his intention to compete in this year’s 20th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne over the weekend of December 29 & 30. This announcement may allow Billy Wease to get his dream fulfilled.

When Wease captured his fifth Rumble victory in 2015, it inched him closer to Stewart’s record-setting nine wins. In victory lane that night he stated, “Tony’s been fast every year he’s come and raced here. I’ve always dreamed of coming in here, racing head-to-head with him and coming out on top. It hasn’t happened yet, but hopefully one day soon it will, and we can make it a great battle.”

That day has come. Stewart has served notice that his famed ‘Munchkin’ midget has been lowered from the rafters, the dust removed, and that crew members have been readying the car for a long-awaited return to action.

“It is ready to go”, stated an anxious and excited Stewart, “I am ready for the challenge.”

Before Wease’s dream can come true; however, both drivers will have to make their way through the grueling preliminary events on the tough makeshift 1/7th mile concrete oval inside Fort Wayne’s Allen County Memorial Expo Center – Wease in his Randy Burrow owned machine and Stewart in his ‘Munchkin’.

With nearly 40 other drivers attempting the same task of securing a feature starting berth, the action can get intense.

Among the talented entry list of hopefuls to thwart Wease’s dream are last year’s winners Russ Gamester and Kyle Hamilton, along with former winners Justin Peck, Jimmy Anderson, Derek Bischak and Mike Fedorcak. Joining the mix will be USAC (United States Auto Club) stalwarts Justin Grant and Kody Swanson.

Grant just completed the 2017 racing season as the only driver to start in all 70 USAC National points races (10 Silver Crown, 37 Sprint Car and 23 Midget), while Swanson wrapped up his third Silver Crown title this season.

Joining the Midgets each night will be winged and non-winged 600cc machines and multiple divisions of go-karts and quarter midgets.

Complete information will be updated on the event website www.rumbleinfortwayne.com.