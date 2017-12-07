ASCS Red River looking at 20 Dates In 2018

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (December 6, 2017) Going into the fourth year of competition, the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products is looking at a 20 race run throughout Oklahoma with events also slated in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Texas.

The 2018 slate is set to open with co-sanctioned events at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour on April 6 and 7. Only one date on the lineup is still listed as a TBA on June 1. In all, 10 tracks are listed on the 20 race lineup with the season running from April through October.

“When we put the schedule together, we wanted to have a solid lineup for teams and fans to follow without wearing them out either. Barring having to reschedule anything, we’ve tried to put the season where everyone races every other weekend with each weekend being a double-header so it’s more financially viable for everyone involved,” commented ASCS Red River Region Director, Terry Mattox.

Oklahoma’s Creek County Speedway takes the bulk of the lineup with six shows. Other Oklahoma ovals include Lawton Speedway with two events and Tri-State Speedway. Five dates in Kansas include stops at Humboldt Speedway, Caney Valley Speedway, Heartland Park Topeka, and 81-Speedway.

The ASCS Red River Region will team up for two dates at I-30 Speedway with the ASCS Mid-South Region. Lucas Oil Speedway in Missouri will see one event with the ASCS Warrior Region co-sanctioning the event.

Terry Mattox heads the ASCS Red River Region and can be reached via email at ascsterry@gmail.com or at the ASCS Office by calling (918) 838-3777.

2018 ASCS Red River Lineup:

4/6/2018-Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX)

4/7/2018-Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX)

4/20/2018-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

4/21/2018-Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, KS)

5/4/2018-Heartland Park Topeka (Topeka, KS)

5/5/2018-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

5/18/2018-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

5/19/2018-Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK)

6/1/2018-TBA

6/2/2018-Tri-State Speedway (Pocola, OK)

6/13/2018-Lawton Speedway (Lawton, OK)_

6/14/2018-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

7/13/2018-Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, KS)

7/14/2018-81 Speedway (Park City, KS)

7/27/2018-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

7/28/2018-I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR)

8/25/2018-Heartland Park Topeka (Topeka, KS)

9/15/2018-I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR)

10/26/2018-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

10/27/2018-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

**Schedule is subject to change without notice.