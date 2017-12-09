SOD Renews with Hoosier Tire Through 2019

From Sprints on Dirt

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (December 8, 2017) – Engine Pro Sprints on Dirt presented by ARP is pleased to announce that the Hoosier right rear and left rear SOD spec tires originally introduced for the 2016 season will remain unchanged through the 2019 racing season.

SOD’s highly successful “beyond limits” format would not have been possible without the support of Hoosier Racing Tire’s Neil Cowman and Hoosier Tire Midwest’s Terry Young and Craig Cowan.

Hoosier Racing Tire designed a set of spec tires that have resulted in excellent, exciting racing to the pleasure of SOD competitors, fans, sponsors, and promoters, and achieved SOD’s goal of equalizing competition. Information on Hoosier Racing Tire, go to www.hoosiertire.com.

Hoosier Tire Midwest, Inc., the largest Hoosier Racing Tire distributor, ensures timely delivery of the tires to SOD throughout the race season. The corporate office is located in Springfield, Illinois with stores located in Springfield; Brownsburg, Indiana; and Plymouth, Indiana. For additional information about Hoosier Tire Midwest, go to www.racetires.com.

To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. For additional information about Engine Pro Sprints on Dirt presented by ARP, visit www.sprintsondirt.com.