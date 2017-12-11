2017 a Year to Remember for Shane Golobic

From Petersen Media

(December 11, 2017) – 2017 was by far a year for Shane Golobic to remember, and that is not event including his racing accolades. Amidst a rigorous schedule that saw him compete 81 times across the United States and record 10 wins and a USAC Midget Week Championship, Golobic also found time to get on one knee and propose to long time girlfriend, Sarah Wood.

“It was a great year,” Shane Golobic said. “It was one of those busy seasons that I really didn’t grasp how great it was until it was all done, and I was able to put pen to paper and really see what we were able to accomplish. Mix that in with getting engaged to my biggest fan and great supporter, Sarah Wood, and you really have something special.”

Golobic made waves while competing in California with the Keith Day Racing team, as well as running a full USAC Midget schedule aboard a potent Clauson-Marshall Racing midget. In some down time, Golobic was able to take part in the USAC National Sprint Car Series’ Eastern Storm aboard the Dave Ely/Gene Franckowiak machine, and even made a cameo aboard the Golobic Brothers Racing No. 57 entry one night in Placerville, CA.

All in all, Golobic was in action on 81 occasions, racking up 10 feature event wins, 18 second place finishes, and six third place finishes, giving him a remarkable 34 podium finishes on the season.

While competing aboard the Elk Grove Ford/Keith Day Trucking/Gabilan Ag Services backed No. 22 machine, Golobic was able to pick up eight of his 10 wins including the Fall Nationals, the Silver Cup, the Pombo Sargent Classic, and was able to pick up his second career Trophy Cup Championship.

It was a very strong year for the Keith Day Racing team as Golobic was in action 42 times picking up 10 second place finishes, three third place finishes, 26 Top-5’s, and 36 Top-10’s to go along with his aforementioned eight wins.

Competing with the upstart Clauson-Marshall Racing team for his first full run at the USAC National Midget Championship, Golobic proved to be up for the challenge as he stayed in the championship hunt up until the final few races on the schedule before he officially finished in the second spot.

Taking part in 30-races, Golobic flexed his muscle nightly as he was able to score two feature event wins including the Outlaw Showdown, 10 podium finishes, 18 Top-5’s and 26 Top-10’s.

One of his biggest wins of the season wasn’t a race, but it was an impressive body of work that saw him claim the ultra tough 2017 Indiana Midget Week Championship. The Fremont, CA native also put forth a great effort at the Turkey Night Grand Prix, as he scored a third place finish behind NASCAR standouts Christopher Bell, and Kyle Larson.

“Looking back at it all, it was a really fun season, and I am extremely fortunate to be in the position that I am in with Keith Day Racing, and Clauson-Marshall Racing,” Golobic added. “We had some great partners on both teams that made it all possible, and I have to thank them all for their support. I have some of the hardest working guys in motorsports on my side, and I owe all of the success we had in 2017 to them. I am looking forward to 2018, and hopefully looking to turn some of our second place finishes into more wins.”

Golobic continued, “I also have to thank Matt Wood and Elk Grove Ford for all of their continued support. He has really gone above and beyond supporting both the Sprint Car team and the Midget team, and I really want him to know how much I appreciate everything he does.”

Shane Golobic would like to thank Matt Wood and Elk Grove Ford, Keith Day Trucking, Gabilan Ag Services, Riley Collins Auto Body, Keizer Wheels, LRB Manufacturing, KSE, DMI, Astro Titanium, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, FK Rod Ends, and Simpson Racing Products for their continued support.