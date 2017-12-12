SOD Releases Crystal Motor Speedway Dates for 2018

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, Mi. (December 12, 2017) – The tradition-rich Crystal Motor Speedway / Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP partnership marches on for 2018. Since Duane LaCombe scheduled the first Sprints On Dirt race in 1980, Crystal Motor Speedway has been on the SOD schedule every year. The 2018 SOD season opening race at Ron Flinn’s popular speedway is scheduled for April 28th followed by July 14th and September 1st dates.

A full grandstand of enthusiastic fans has become a tradition for Crystal/SOD races as has opening the SOD season at Crystal and the Mike Olrich Memorial Race. One tradition that will hopefully end, though, is raining out the opening race as happened in 2016 and 2017; just in case it happens again, May 5th has been set as a rain date for the April 28th race.

Ohio’s Jordan Ryan won the 2017 SOD opener on May 6th followed by Matt Foos with a 305 motor, and Dain Naida. Chad Blonde took the win on July 14th with Ryan Ruhl 2nd and Shawn Valenti 3rd. Ryan Ruhl won the Mike Olrich Memorial on September 2nd over Jay Steinebach and Brett Mann.

More information about the 2018 Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP schedule will be released in upcoming announcements.

For more information about Crystal Motor Speedway, go to www.crystalmotorspeedway.com. Go to its Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/CMSpeedway/.

For more information about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP on the Sprints On Dirt Facebook page and at www.sprintsondirt.com.