Chili Bowl Nationals Enteries North Of 200 Ahead Of Entry Deadline

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (December 12, 2017) – Construction of the Tulsa Expo Raceway is underway with the first loads of clay hitting the floor of the River Spirit Expo Center on Wednesday, December 12, 2017. As the quarter-mile oval take shape, the list of drivers seeking the conquer the 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, happening January 9-13, 2018, continues to grow with over 200 entries already turned into the Chili Bowl office; just two day ahead of the entry deadline for teams to save $50.

Currently, $150 to enter, After Thursday, December 14, 2017, the cost to enter the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will move to $200. Included in the latest round of entries is Chili Bowl Champion’s Tim McCreadie and Damion Gardner.

McCreadie, a Late Model ace from Watertown, N.Y. chased the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2017 with five wins that garnered a runner-up result in the final standings to Josh Richards. Driving for three-time winning car owner, Andy Bondio, Tim’s Chili Bowl triumph came in 2006 for Steve Smith.

Scoring a Chili Bowl win for the late Jason Leffler, the driver known as “The Demon” rolled to four wins while racing up and down the west coast. For Gardner, the 2018 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will be his 16th visit.

At the time of press, 211 entries have been turned in with 20 of those still in search of a driver. Of the confirmed drivers, the list includes a melting pot of talent from 162 cities, 32 states, and five countries.

Among the latest list of Chili Bowl Rookies is California’s, Kyle Hirst. Opening up the 2017 Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway with a win against the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, the California shoe chased points with the King of the West-NARC Sprint Car Series with a pair of wins and a fifth-place finish in the 2017 final standings.

Updated almost daily at http://www.chilibowl.com, the list of teams so far is as follows:

32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

Entries as of December 12, 2017

Car# – Name (Hometown, State) (R) denotes rookie status

* 0K-Don O’Keefe, Jr. (Pittsboro, Indiana)

* 00-Tristan Lee (Biloxi, Mississippi)

* 00C-Grady Chandler (Edmond, Oklahoma)

* 1-Sammy Swindell (Germantown, Tennessee)

* 1C (R)-Clayton Christensen (Spencer, Iowa)

* 1G-Holly Porter (Delhi, Ontario, Canada)

* 1K-Brayton Lynch (Springfield, Illinois)

* 1R-Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, California)

* 1T-Tony Roney (Herculaneum, Missouri)

* 2-Ryan Hall (Midlothian, Texas)

* 2A-TBA

* 2B -Jason Grady (Farmington, New Mexico)

* 2BX-Brett Becker (Odessa, Texas)

* 2D-Matt Sherrell (Owasso, Oklahoma)

* 2DB (R)-Dusty Ballenger (Harrisburg, South Dakota)

* 2DG-Dustin Gilbert (Tonganoxie, Kansas)

* 2G-Terry Goodwin (Laveen, Arizona)

* 2ND-Jeb Sessums (Burleson, Texas)

* 2T-TBA

* 2W-Wyatt Burks (Topeka, Kansas)

Entry List with sponsor information can be found at http://www.chilibowl.com/entries/manual.aspx