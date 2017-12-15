RacinBoys Offering Pay-Per-View of Tulsa Shootout and Chili Bowl Nationals

Inside Line Promotions

TULSA, Okla. (December 13, 2017) – The RacinBoys Broadcasting Network will return to Oklahoma later this month to showcase three marquee events via Pay-Per-View.

The 33rd annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, the RFC Outlaw Kart Superbowl and the 32nd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire will all have live video feeds featuring multiple cameras, replays and more on the RacinBoys website.

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, which is held inside the River Spirit Expo Center from Dec. 28-31, is expected to top 1,000 entries in eight micro sprint classes. An all-event pass is only $84.99 ($74.99 for RacinBoys premium members) or $24.99 per day.

The RFC Outlaw Kart Superbowl Presented by Hoosier Racing Tire, which is a premier dirt kart event hosted inside the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee on Jan. 5-6, is $24.99 per day ($19.99 for RacinBoys premium members).

The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals, which welcomes more than 300 of the top drivers in a variety of motor sports classes to compete in midgets, is Jan. 9-13 inside the River Spirit Expo Center. A special price for the five-day Chili Bowl is only $124.99 ($114.99 for RacinBoys premium members) or $29.99 per day.

To purchase any of the events, visit the RacinBoys website – http://www.RacinBoys.com – and register as a new member if you haven’t done so from previous PPV events. There is no membership charge required to purchase RacinBoys live PPV webcasts.

The premium section of the RacinBoys website will have additional video content not only from the Tulsa Shootout, RFC Outlaw Kart Superbowl and Chili Bowl, but other events throughout the year as well.

PAY-PER-VIEW –

Fans who are new to RacinBoys will need to create a free membership on the RacinBoys website to purchase any PPV options. After logging in, visit http://www.racinboys.com/events or click on “Upcoming Live Events” for the four-day Tulsa Shootout package of live video for $84.99 ($74.99 for premium members). Individual days can be purchased for $24.99 each.

The RFC Outlaw Kart Superbowl is $24.99 per day ($19.99 for premium members).

Buy links are also available for live video of the five-day Chili Bowl for $124.99 ($114.99 for premium members). Individual days can be purchased for $29.99 each.

** The live broadcast of the finale on Jan. 13 will only be the preliminary races up to the MAVTV television broadcast and live stream on Lucas Oil Racing TV, which is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. (Central). **

LUCAS OIL TULSA SHOOTOUT –

The 33rd edition of the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout is expected to bring more than 1,000 entries to the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla., Dec. 28-31. Classes include 600cc winged outlaw micro sprints, 600cc non-wing outlaw micro sprints, “A” class winged, stock non-wing, restricted “A” class, JR sprint, ECOtec Ford Focus midgets and 1200cc winged mini sprints. For more information about the event, visit http://www.TulsaShootout.com.

RFC OUTLAW KART SUPERBOWL –

The RFC Outlaw Kart Superbowl Presented by Hoosier Racing Tire is a two-day dirt kart event Jan. 5-6 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee, Okla. The event will pay $2,000 to win in the 500cc Outlaw class. For more information, visit http://www.OutlawSuperbowl.com .