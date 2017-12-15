Sheldon Haudenschild to Stenhouse/Marshall Racing for 2018

WOOSTER, Ohio (Decembr 14, 2017) — Sheldon Haudenschild announced on Thursday that he will drive for Stenhouse/Marshall Racing on the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series tour for the 2018 season.

With the backing of NOS Energy Drink Haudenschild takes over the seat his father Jac occupied for most of 2017 after Stenhouse/Wood/Marshall Racing parted ways with Joey Saldana.

Sheldon Haudenchild completed his first full World of Outlaws season with his own team in 2017.