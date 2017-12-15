Speed Shift TV has the Junior Knepper 55 Live on Saturday Night

From Richie Murray

DU QUOIN, Ill. (December 15, 2017) — Speed Shift TV will have LIVE, flag-to-flag coverage of this Saturday’s third annual “Junior Knepper 55” USAC Midget Special Event from the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin.

The indoor, dirt racing event features an entry list of 58 drivers from coast-to-coast in the final USAC race on the 2017 calendar. Past Du Quoin Midget winners Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (Olive Branch, Miss.), Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.), Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) and Shane Golobic (Fremont, Calif.) have all entered.

Additionally, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champions Christopher Bell (Norman, Okla.) and Matt Crafton (Tulare, Calif.) are set for action on the 1/6-mile bullring along with 2017 NASCAR Truck Series Rookie of the Year Chase Briscoe (Mitchell, Ind.).

Two-time Indiana Midget Week champ Shane Cottle, 2016 “Belleville Midget Nationals” winner Chad Boat (Phoenix, Ariz.), 2006 “Turkey Night Grand Prix” winner Billy Wease and the always-exciting Thomas Meseraull are headliners of a stout field from top to bottom.

Cars are scheduled to hit the track at 4pm (Central). Pits open at 10am and spectator gates open at 3pm. A format utilizing passing points will be used to seed the feature lineups.

In addition to the live coverage on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/, all USAC National and West Coast events will be posted on http://www.Loudpedal.TV/ with complete coverage of all the action the day following the race.