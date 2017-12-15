Track Enterprises Releases 2018 Special Event Schedule

From Adam Mackey

MACON, Ill. (December 15, 2017) — Track Enterprises, a racing promotion company based in Macon, IL, has announced its 2018 special event schedule. The new slate includes the traditional stops for ARCA at the Illinois dirt miles, in addition to Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis and a fourth year visit to Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville. Track Enterprises added a fifth ARCA event last season, in Elko, MN, which makes a return to the schedule. This season, a sixth ARCA race will be promoted by the company at Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis, MO. Other series that are part of this year’s events include the USAC Silver Crown Series and Sprint Cars, the ARCA/CRA Super Series, the Southern Super Series, the CARS Tour, World Of Outlaws, along with UMP Modifieds and Sportsman.

The first event of the season is a fourth year stop at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville with the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards on Saturday, April 7. The ARCA Racing Series will be on track for the Music City 200 plus a huge combo event for the ARCA/CRA Super Series, Southern Super Series, and the CARS Super Late Model tour. With ARCA as well as three of the best touring Super Late Model tours in the country, this is a can’t miss event in a fun destination city.

Next up will be “The Week Of Indy”, a series of events promoted by Track Enterprises that were highly successful in 2016 but took a hit from Mother Nature this past season. It all begins on Wednesday, May 23 with the Tony Hulman Classic at the Terre Haute IN Action Track, featuring the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and UMP Modifieds. On Thursday, May 24, the annual Hoosier Hundred for the USAC Silver Crown cars is on tap at Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. Joining the Champ Cars will be the UMP Modifieds for a $2,000 to win special event. Wrapping up “The Week Of Indy” for TEI, will be the Carb Night Classic at Lucas Oil Raceway, featuring the USAC Silver Crown cars and the USF2000/Pro Mazda combo.

On Friday, June 22, ARCA heads back to the St. Louis, MO area for the first time in 10 years. It will be the seventh time that the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards has visited Gateway Motorsports Park but the first time since 2007, when the late Bryan Clauson claimed victory. 10-time ARCA champion, Frank Kimmel, has also found victory lane at the track. It’s part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series weekend at the track, with truck practice part of the Friday ARCA schedule.

In late June and early July, Track Enterprises’ officials turn their attention to three of the tracks that they promote on a weekly basis, Lincoln and Macon Speedways in Central Illinois as well as the Terre Haute Action Track in Indiana. On Friday, June 29, the Terre Haute Action Track is a stop for not only the Summer Nationals Hell Tour Late Models but also the World Of Outlaw Craftsman Late Models. Last year, the attempt at that event was rained out. On Sunday, July 1, the Summer Nationals, will be thrilling fans at the Lincoln Speedway ¼-mile, much like one season ago as the Late Models will be joined by Midgets and Modifieds. The series will then visit Mighty Macon Speedway on Thursday, July 5 for the Herald & Review 100.

Returning to the Track Enterprises schedule for the second straight year is the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards event at Elko Speedway in Elko New Market, MN. The 2017 event was as exciting as it gets with drivers racing to the line four-wide, while crashing, vying for the top prize. New York’s Christian Eckes claimed the victory in a photo finish. Brennan Poole, Frank Kimmel, and Grant Enfinger also have victories at the track. The 2018 edition of the race will be on Saturday, July 14.

Arguably the biggest event on the Track Enterprises season takes place on Saturday and Sunday, August 18 and 19 at the Illinois State Fair. It’s the annual stop for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards and the USAC Silver Crown Series. The UMP Sportsman are back on for another season of racing at the fair. What makes the event so unique and exciting is the rarity of ARCA cars on dirt mixed with the excitement of the state fair.

The ARCA dirt theme continues two weeks later as the DuQuoin IL State Fair races are set for Sunday and Monday, September 2 and 3. Joining ARCA will be the USAC Silver Crown cars and UMP Modifieds. Racing at the Magic Mile was phenomenal, as always, in 2017.

Changing dates this year will be the Lucas Oil Raceway events leading up to the Brickyard 400 at IMS, moving from July to September. Track Enterprises will be hosting a couple of shows in town with the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards on Friday, September 7. The USAC Silver Crown Champ Cars will run the Rich Vogler Classic the following night, Saturday, September 8 and will be joined by a new and unique event. That race will be the Speed51 Super Select, a race for winners in big Super Late Model events across the country. Event details with eligibility requirements, etc. will be released in the near future.

A new event to the Track Enterprises schedule will be held at the Terre Haute Action Track on Friday and Saturday, October 12-13. The Wabash Clash will see the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars on Friday, October 12 and the World Of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Cars on Saturday, October 13. The DIRTcar UMP Scott’s Custom Colors Modifieds will also be on track both days.

In addition to the special events listed above, Track Enterprises also promotes the full slates at Macon IL Speedway, Lincoln IL Speedway, and the Terre Haute IN Action Track.

