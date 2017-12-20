Go Kart Incentives at Rumble In Fort Wayne Issued

From Larry Boos

FORT WAYNE, In. (December 20, 2017) – Go kart racing has always been an important ingredient to the success of the Rumble in Fort Wayne, with large fields of entrants and highly competitive action on the 1/7 mile concrete oval inside the Allen County War Memorial Expo Center. However; this year’s 20th annual running of the Rumble, presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales has a few added monetary twists that could spice up the competition even further.

Atop the list is the John Limbacher Memorial Race for the 360 Clone class. John, who just recently passed away, produced kart engines for years through his Limbacher Extreme Power shop. In the memory of John, his son Jon said “dad always wanted to give back to the karting community for everything they have done for him, so now we are going to do it in his memory, and I know he will have a huge smile on his face.” On Saturday night, the Limbacher family is going to reward the 360 Clone feature winner with a $2,000 paycheck, the biggest kart payoff in the history of the Rumble.

And, the 425 Clone will race for increased money as well on Saturday night, courtesy of Jeff Miller and JVM Racing. The veteran race car owner from Columbus has posted $500 to be spread evenly among the top 5 finishers in that class’s main event. Miller is battling health issues and won’t be able to compete this year as a kart owner, but still wanted to show his appreciation and support to the sport that he has been so active in for the past several years.

The most recent kart news for the Rumble is the addition of the ‘Master of the Rumble’ points chase. Throughout the weekend, each entrant will earn points for their race finish, as well as passing points – regardless of division of competition. At the close of the racing action on Saturday night, the kart driver who has amassed the most points will be declared the Master of the Rumble and receive their choice of a set of Burris Racing Tires or $300.

Joining the karts throughout the weekend will be the Midget division, with a very impressive list of entrants, winged and non-winged 600cc Midgets and the Quarter Midgets.

Complete information on the 20th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales may be found on the event’s website www.rumbleinfortwayne.com.