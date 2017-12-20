Terre Haute Action Track Releases Most Extensive Schedule in Years

From Adam Mackey

TERRE HAUTE, In. (December 20, 2017) — Officials from Track Enterprises, the promotion company for the Terre Haute Action Track, has announced the 2018-season schedule for the 1/2-mile racetrack. The speedway holds several special events during the summer that feature divisions from the United States Auto Club (USAC) and United Midwestern Promoters (UMP). This year’s schedule features many of the same fan favorites plus the addition of the AMA All-Star National Flat Track tour in June and the Wabash Clash in October, featuring World Of Outlaw Sprint Cars, USAC Sprints, and Modifieds.

The campaign will begin on Sunday, April 29 for an exciting season opener that will feature the Sumar Classic for the USAC Silver Crown cars. Last year, the event saw beautiful spring weather and a large turnout of cars, which filled the stands. In the 2017 edition, Canton, IL driver Chris Windom led the field across the line at the checkered. This year’s opener will also feature the Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds.

The historic Tony Hulman Classic, a mainstay at Terre Haute, is set for Wednesday, May 23, as the first event for USAC’s “The Week Of Indy”. The event, held the week of the Indy 500 and the night before the Hoosier 100, features the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and the Modifieds. Last season, the event was rained out while in 2016, Robert Ballou passed A.J. Foyt and Roger McCluskey on the all-time wins list with his 24th career victory. Ballou has won the last two “Tony Hulman Classics”.

A new event to the 2018 schedule will be held on Saturday, June 9 with the stars of the two-wheel world heading to town. The AMA All-Star National Flat Track Series motorcycles will pace the 1/2-mile for an exciting event. Several different classes of bikes will make this an action packed night.

Event number four this season is one that many were looking forward to last year before Mother Nature changed their plans with rainfall. The event will feature the best of the best, when it comes to Dirt Late Model Racing. On tap will be the World of Outlaw vs. Summer National Late Models. It will be just the second time the two series have run head-to-head, with the first coming at Federated Auto Parts Speedway in Missouri last summer. Bobby Pierce was the Summer Nationals champion last season, while Brandon Sheppard was the World of Outlaw champ. The Summit National Modifieds will also be in town at the Friday, June 29 event.

That brings us to the Vigo County Fair week race. Typically, the Wednesday grandstand attraction is the Don Smith Classic, however, USAC has bumped Sprint Week back a couple of weeks. This year, the rumble at the fair will be coming from the Pro Late Models and the Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds. The date is Wednesday, July 11.

Historically, the biggest event of the year, at Terre Haute, is the Don Smith Classic, held during USAC Indiana Sprint week. For the first time in several years, the race will not be held in conjunction with the fair. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, July 25. Last season, fans were filling the stands but a torrential rainfall set in just as hotlaps began. The Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds have been added to the show, a change from years’ past, where the Sprints were the only division on the card.

The seventh event on this year’s schedule is set for Sunday, August 12. On the card will be the MSCS Sprint cars and Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds. Three season ago, 23 drivers took the green with Brady Short taking the victory over Jerry Coons, Jr. and Carson Short. Unfortunately, two tries to run the 2016 MSCS event were rained out as well as last year’s attempt.

The Jim Hurtubise Classic for the USAC Sprint Cars is set for Friday, September 14. Canton, IL driver, Chris Windom has won the last two Hurtubise Classics in front of very good crowds. The Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds will also race.

The season will end with the biggest show of the year, the Wabash Clash, a two-day affair. On Friday, October 12, the USAC National Sprint Cars and Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds will be on track for the first of two days of racing. Then on Saturday, the World Of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Cars make their return to the Action Track to race along with the Modifieds. The WoO Sprints made their last appearance in 2014.

About Terre Haute Action Track:

For more information, follow the Action Track online at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/terrehauteactiontrack). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

The Terre Haute Action Track is located at the Wabash County Fairgrounds, in Terre Haute, IN. The physical address is 3901 South US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN 47807.

2018 Terre Haute Action Track Schedule

Sunday, April 29-Sumar Classic w/ USAC Silver Crown & Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds

Wednesday, May 23-“Week Of Indy” Tony Hulman Classic w/ USAC Sprints & Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds

Saturday, June 9-AMA All-Star National Flat Track Series Motorcycles

Friday, June 29-World Of Outlaw Craftsman Late Models vs. Summer National Late Models + Modifieds

Wednesday, July 11-Rumble @ The Fair w/ Pro Late Models & Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds

Wednesday, July 25-Don Smith Classic w/ USAC Sprints & Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds

Sunday, August 12-MSCS Sprint Cars & Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds

Friday, September 14-Jim Hurtubise Classic w/ USAC Sprints & Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds

Friday, October 12-Wabash Clash w/ USAC Sprints & Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds

Saturday, October 13-Wabash Clash w/ World Of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Cars & Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds