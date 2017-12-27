Farr Pulls Away for USC Victory

From Valvoline Raceway

GRANVILLE, Nsw. (December 26, 2017) — Robbie Farr scored his third consecutive Valvoline Australian Sprintcar Grand Prix with a blistering 35-lap non-stop A-Main win and in the process broke the track record by seven seconds at Valvoline Raceway tonight.

Farr and Troy Little started on the front row and it was Little who led early before Farr got by in turn four on the low side on lap four as the pair approached lapped traffic.

Nobody would pass the Hi-Tec Oils ECP #7 from that point on though Little did get close several times on the low groove at various junctures.

It was Ian Madsen who really got motivating in the end as he tugged the top wing back and began screaming around the top side to pick up second place with four laps remaining.

It was Farr though who scored the hat-trick of AGP wins and was delighted to get ‘redemption’.

“We should have won here our last time out so tonight was really redemption for us,” Farr explained, “we knew that the track would go away late in the race and we set up to compensate for us. December 26 has been good to us, we can’t wait to come back on Thursday night for the next USC round.”

Ian Madsen was encouraged by his first night back in Sydney.

“Congratulations to the track crew for keeping the show on despite the rain,” Madsen lauded, “the track was nice in the A-Main we just took a little long getting through the field to give us a chance to have a crack at Robbie. Full credit to the ECP team though and we’ll be coming for them on Thursday night.”

Troy Little occupied the third and final spot on the podium ahead of the consistent Ben Atkinson, Daniel Sayre, James Thompson, Matt Dumesny, Sammy Walsh, Jackson Delamont and Danny Reidy rounding out the ten.

Behind that ten were Jordyn Brazier, Jason Gebert, Grant Anderson, Max Dumesny, Dean Brindle, Warren Ferguson, Grant Tunks, Brendan Scorgie, Matt Geering and Marcus Dumesny.

Not one red light for Sprintcars occurred all night.