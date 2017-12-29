Pricing Announced for 62nd Budweiser International Classic Weekend at Oswego

From Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO, NY (December 28, 2017) – Twenty Saturdays away from the 68th consecutive season of racing at Oswego Speedway, track officials have announced the schedule and pricing for the 62nd running of Budweiser International Classic Weekend to be held Friday, August 31 through Sunday, September 2.

For the third year in a row, $5 admission ‘Pole Day’ qualifying for the Budweiser International Classic 200 for Supermodifieds as well as time trials and semi-finals races for the Bud Light SBS Classic 75 will kickstart on-track activity on Friday, August 31 ahead of the ‘Party in the Pits’ later that evening to feature fireworks, live music, plus the top 6 redraw for the Small Block Supers. The popular Party in the Pits will remain FREE to all patrons in 2018 while Saturday and Sunday ticket holders for International Classic Weekend will also be admitted free to view time trials and the 10-lap qualifying races.

Another tradition that will see its third year in the running come this September is that of the return of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for the Toyota Mod ‘Classic’ 150 to be contested on Saturday, September 1 alongside the fan favorite Bud Light ISMA Supernationals 60 for the Winged Supermodifieds. Fans can catch this action-packed, can’t miss combination event for as little as $45 seating in general admission areas with reserved seating available for $50.

On Sunday, September 2, Oswego’s 68th season will come to a close with the 62nd running of the $15,000 to win Budweiser International Classic 200 for the Novelis Supermodifieds plus the Bud Light SBS Classic 75 as well as round 2 of time trials and semi-final events for the Supers to be held in advance of the Small Block main event. Ticket prices for the richest and most prestigious Supermodified race in the world will remain at a reasonable $55 for general admission seating or $60 for reserved seats.

Although remaining free with a paid adult for all regular speedway events in 2018, ticket prices for kids 16 and under will change come Labor Day Weekend. All weekend long, Kids 5 and Under will be admitted FREE with the price for Kids 6 to 16 being raised to the $5 GA amount on Friday, $20 on Saturday and $15 on Sunday.

The popular ticket combo options will return for the 62nd edition of Classic Weekend as well. Three day general admission seating is priced at $90 for general admission or $95 for reserved seats, while a three-day pit pass will be set at $125 with the Saturday and Sunday ONLY pit pass option also returning at the price of $100.

As done for the past several years, the first track time of the week will take place on Monday, August 27 and continue through Thursday, August 30 when Supermodified, ISMA and SBS teams will have the opportunity to take to the track for testing with sessions being held each day.

Off-track action includes the popular ‘Racing Rolling’ Classic Bowling to take place at Lighthouse Lanes adjacent to the speedway as well as the 12th annual Oswego Kartway Classic at the dirt ‘bullring’ located behind the back grandstands.

The long lasting tradition of move-in day for campers one week before the International Classic gets the green flag will continue this season with speedway grounds opening for motorhomes and campers on Sunday, August 26. Camping and season ticket packages for Budweiser International Classic Weekend as well as the entire 2018 season will be announced in the near future. The speedway office remains open from 11am-4pm on Saturdays throughout the offseason for merchandise, gift certificate, or Classic Weekend ticket purchases.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, be sure to visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.

The full 2018 schedule for Oswego Speedway, set to open with the first ever running of the Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s on Saturday, May 26, has been posted online at OswegoSpeedway.com. Pricing and time schedules will be added after the 1st of the year. All kids 16 and under will remain FREE with a paid adult this coming season.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway, a sports entertainment company, is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. Oswego Speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August, 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at Oswego Speedway making Oswego the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, arguably the greatest driver of all time, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, along with former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

Schedule and Pricing Guide for 62nd Budweiser International Classic Weekend:

Wednesday, 8/29 – ‘Racing Rolling’ Classic Bowling at Lighthouse Lanes

Thursday, 8/30 – Oswego Kartway Classic (behind speedway)

Friday, 8/31 – $5 Admission ‘Classic Qualifying Night’

Party in the Pits

Budweiser International Classic 200 ‘Pole Day’ Time Trials for Novelis Supermodifieds

Pathfinder Bank SBS Bud Light Classic 75 Time Trials and Semi-Final Races

Pricing – Front Grandstand Admission ONLY: $5 – Saturday/Sunday Ticket Holders: FREE – Pit Pass: $30 – Kids 5 and Under: FREE – Kids 16 to 16: $5

Saturday, 9/1 – ‘Super Saturday’

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Mod ‘Classic’ 150

Bud Light ISMA Supernationals 60

Pricing – General Admission: $45 – Reserved Seating: $50 – Pit Pass: $55 – Kids 5 and Under GA: FREE – Kids 6 to 16 GA: $20

Sunday, 9/2 – 62nd ‘Classic Sunday’

62nd Annual Budweiser International Classic 200 for Novelis Supermodifieds

27th Bud Light Classic 75 for Pathfinder Bank SBS

Pricing – General Admission: $55 – Reserved Seating: $60 – Pit Pass: $65 – Kids 5 and Under General Admission: FREE – Kids 6 to 16 GA: $15

Monday, 9/3 – Weekend Rain Date

Ticket Combos – 3-Day GA Seating: $90 – 3-Day Reserved Seating: $95 – 3-Day Pit Pass: $125 – Saturday and Sunday Pit Pass: $100