USAC Western Racers to be Honored at January 27th Las Vegas Awards Banquet

From Lance Jennings

(December 27, 2017) — On Saturday, January 27th, the United States Auto Club’s Western Racing Divisions will celebrate their 2017 season at the annual Awards Banquet and Roast. Hosted by the Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, racers with the CRA Sprint Car, West Coast Sprint Car, SouthWest Sprint Car, Western States Midget, Speed 2 Western Midget, and National Micro Sprint Series will be honored.

The festivities will begin the previous night at 8:00pm with the USAC Western Bowling Tournament. Voted “Best of Las Vegas Bowling Alley” by the Las Vegas Review Journal, the Bowling Center in the Orleans Hotel features 70 lanes, a full service pro shop, and more. Tickets are $25 per person and includes 3 games with shoe rental. Teams can be made in advance and should have six bowlers.

Starting at 12:00pm on Saturday, the Awards Banquet will honor the top-10 and Rookie of the Year drivers with the CRA Sprint Car, West Coast Sprint Car, SouthWest Sprint Car, and Western States Midget series. The top-5 drivers in the three Speed 2 Western Midget divisions and top-3 in the six National Micro Sprint groups will also be recognized. In addition, several honorees will be given special awards for their contribution and dedication to racing. Tickets are $75 per person.

Both events are open to all drivers, crews, family, and friends. The ticket order form for both the Awards Banquet and Bowling Tournament can be downloaded at www.westcoastsprintcars.com/2017/banquet2017.docx and must be received by January 20th.

Champion drivers being honored include “The Demon” Damion Gardner (CRA Sprint Car), Jake Swanson (West Coast Sprint Car), R.J. Johnson (SouthWest Sprint Car), Ronnie Gardner (Western States Midget), and Jesse Love IV (Western Overall Speed 2 Midget, Western Dirt Speed 2 Midget, and Western Pavement Speed 2 Midget).

After another successful season, champions in the National Micro Sprint divisions are Jimmy Leal (Coastal Clash), Dex Morris (Coastal Clash Restricted), Josh Ames (Non Wing 600), Trevor Years (Wing 600), Daison Pursley (Restricted 600), and Jade Avedisian (Junior Sprint),

These drivers were also honored at the USAC “Night of Champions” in Indianapolis, Indiana on December 8th.

Drivers that earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2017 are Matt McCarthy (CRA Sprint Car), Brandon Wiley (West Coast Sprint Car), Matt Lundy (SouthWest Sprint Car), and Mason Daniel (Western States Midget).

The Orleans Hotel and Casino is located at 4500 West Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas Nevada and for more hotel information, visit www.orleanscasino.com or call 800.675.3267.