Placerville Speedway Releases 2018 Schedule

By Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, Ca. (December 30, 2017) — December 30, 2017…Set to enter year three under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway has released its tentative schedule of events for the upcoming 53rd season of competition.

Since opening in 1965 the Placerville Speedway has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40-minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

“We’re definitely looking forward to our third season in charge of Placerville Speedway,” commented track promoter Scott Russell. “Kami (Arnold) and I have certainly learned a lot during our first two seasons and will no doubt use that to our advantage as we enter year three. We believe the schedule came out great and the fans are really going to enjoy the year ahead. After a test and tune on March 17 it will be full speed ahead following that.”

The 2018 season fires-off with the national traveling World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series making their annual appearance on Wednesday March 21 for the Brad Sweet Placerville Short Track Showdown presented by NAPA Auto Parts. Also on hand that night will be the Light up the World USAC Western States Midgets.

A total of 16 Red Hawk Casino weekly point races will be held throughout the season, with points paying divisions comprised of Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Limited Late Models & Pure Stocks. Last season saw Steven Tiner, Matt Michelli and Jason Palmer bring home track championships in their respective classes. The weekly action will open on Saturday March 24 and conclude on Saturday September 15.

One of the most anticipated nights during the 2018 season will be on Saturday June 30 when the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards and King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Racing Series come together for the first ever “Salute to the Fans.” The best of the best in Winged 410 and 360 Sprint Car racing from around the Golden State will be on hand in one huge evening of competition.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards will also kick-off their season at the Placerville Speedway on Saturday March 31, while the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Racing Series returns to the venue for the Summer Nationals on July 28.

Another can’t miss returning event will be the second annual Nor-Cal Posse Shootout, set for this coming season on Friday and Saturday September 21 and 22. Winged 360 Sprint Cars and BCRA Midget Lites are geared up to be on hand each night at the lucrative event. More information about the weekend will be available as the year progresses. Last season’s edition of the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout received rave reviews and hopes are that it will continue to grow bigger and better in 2018.

Something new and sure to add excitement for the 2018 season will be themed night’s featuring special priced tickets during those events. They will include Student Night on March 24 featuring $5 tickets with student ID; First Responders Night on April 7 with $10 tickets for first responders; Law Enforcement/ Big Trophy Night with $10 tickets for law enforcement on May 5; Dads and Grads Night with $10 tickets for dads and graduates on June 2; Thompson’s Auto Fan Appreciation Night with $5 tickets for all on June 9; Mountain Democrat Kids Bike Night with those 11 and under free on July 14; Military Night with $10 tickets for military on August 4 and Ladies Night featuring $10 tickets for ladies on September 15.

Other special events that highlight the schedule include the 15th annual Tribute to Al Hinds on April 21, the Tilford Tribute on May 19, the Carnett Clash on June 23, the annual Freedom Fireworks showcase on Independence Day and the 13th annual Mark Forni Classic on August 18.

Season passes will be available starting January 1 by either calling the speedway office or downloading the form at www.placervillespeedway.com

The Placerville Speedway is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for 2018 sponsorship opportunities at the office.