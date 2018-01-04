Port Royal Speedway Releases 2018 Slate

From Shawn Brouse

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (January 4, 2018) – The 2018 Port Royal Speedway schedule of events has been released with a total of 33 race dates showcasing the 410 sprint cars and the super late models along with special appearances by URC 360 sprints and 358 sprints plus econo late models, xtreme stocks, 305 sprints and more.

In addition, a minimum of four tractor and truck pulling events has been slated including three that will be sanctioned by the Interstate Truck and Tractor Pullers Association.

Pulling dates include ITTPA events on May 19, September 2 and 4 plus a 4×4 truck pull on September 5.

Opening day for the circle track is slated for Saturday, March 10 at 5 pm featuring the 410 sprints and the super late models, paying $4,000 and $2,200 to win, respectively.

The super late models will compete in regular weekly fanfare throughout the season with numerous high-profile races slated including the second appearance in history at the track of the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Challenge Series paying $10,000 to win on April 22, sponsored by Moon Shine Camo.

Port Royal will host the second leg of the KRS Graphics Tri-Track Challenge Series for late models paying $3,000 to win on June 2.

And back for another season, the Port Royal/Selinsgrove Speedway Moon Shine Camo Rt. 35 Challenge Series for late models will hit the oval on April 14, July 7 and July 28 with a raindate slated for September 7.

The World of Outlaws late models invade the track on August 18.

And then the annual Juniata County Fair will open with the super late model Butch Renninger Memorial paying $4,033 to win on Saturday, September 1.

For 410 sprint cars, the first big event of the season comes up on April 14 when the All Stars Circuit of Champions Keith Kauffman Classic is staged.

Dovetailing the best of 410 sprint and super late model racing together for a weekend in 2018, the Packer’s Concessions Bob Weikert Memorial Weekend is planned for Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28.

Saturday offers the Fallen Heroes Championships for the 410 sprints and super lates with the stock cars sanctioned by the Northeast Ultimate Super Dirt Late Model Series.

Sunday’s big Weikert Memorial finale offers the same two classes in much bigger events, paying $10,000 to win for sprints while the NUSDLMS races for $5,000 to win.

As part of the annual Eastern Storm tour, the USAC Sprints will join the 410 sprints on Saturday, June 16, presented by sprintcarunlimited.com.

A pair of Pennsylvania Speedweek events for 410 sprints, both paying $7,000 to win, will take place at the oval in 2018 with the first on Wednesday, July 4 and another on Saturday, July 7.

The Living Legends Dream Race, again featuring the 410 sprints and super late models is planned for July 28, presented by Slivinski Law Offices.

The annual sprint Foss Jewelers Labor Day Fair Classic is on September 3 followed by the granddaddy of them all at Port Royal, the two-day Tuscarora 50 for the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints on Friday and Saturday, September 7 and 8 with the Saturday finale paying $51,000 to win and $1,000 to start.

The 2017 Tuscarora 50 weekend broke attendance and car count records at the historic speedway.

October finds a special Friday night program being billed as the Speed Showcase taking place on the 12th featuring the 410 sprints and the Short Track Super Series big block and small block modifieds.

The month of October also features the very popular Open Wheel Madness program on October 20 offering action for the 410, URC and 305 sprints before the entire season closes on Friday and Saturday, October 26 and 27 with the two-day Nittany Showdown for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, paying $8,000 and $15,000 to win, respectively.

The October 20 Open Wheel Madness program will be the third of its kind on the 2018 schedule of events with version one planned for April 21 featuring the 410 sprints, the 305 sprints and the URC sprints.

Open Wheel Madness II will be August 25 with 410 sprints, 305s and the USAC East Wingless 360 Sprints.

For the first time in many seasons, 358 sprint racing will return to Port Royal on Saturday, June 30 when the K1 RaceGear Summer Series for 358s visits the oval.

The annual Blue Collar Classic for Keystone RaceSavear IMCA 305 sprints along with limited late models, xtreme stocks and four cylinders will be October 6.

Popular fan promotions return throughout the year that include several camera and autograph nights, ladies night, free military night, kids night, $1 hot dog night and more.

Stay up to date with all the latest Port Royal news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.portroyalspeedway.com or by following the track on Facebook or Twitter.