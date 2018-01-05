National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductees, Auction and Polls Ahead at Chili Bowl

From Bob Baker

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (January 4, 2018) – The non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation is gearing up for a big week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during the 32nd Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals, presented by General Tire, January 9-13, 2018. The museum’s week will be highlighted by the announcement of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame’s “29th Class” on Tuesday, January 9, and its museum-benefit auction on Thursday, January 11. In addition, its three divisions of North American Sprint Car Poll awards will be announced January 10-12.

According to museum executive director Bob Baker, “We are very excited to be naming our National Sprint Car Hall of Fame ‘Class of 2018’ on Tuesday of Chili Bowl week. This will be our 29th induction banquet on Saturday, June 2, and it will be a special event for the new inductees and our many past inductees. We have to thank Emmett Hahn, a National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee himself, and his team for continuing to allow us to have a presence at their week-long indoor midget car racing event.”

Added museum special events coordinator Mike Noftsger, “Our museum-benefit auction, which also benefits The Parent Child Center of Tulsa, will take place on Thursday, January 11, at 11:00 a.m. inside the Tulsa State Fairgrounds’ River Spirit Expo Center in the bleachers in turn four. We will again have a huge assortment of unique and autographed memorabilia, including signed items from Kyle Larson, Tony Stewart, Sammy Swindell, Donny Schatz, Gary Bettenhausen, Brady Bacon, Kerry Madsen, Mark Dobmeier, Kraig Kinser, Joe Leonard, Don Droud Jr. and many others. Other items include tickets for two on our museum’s second floor for the Knoxville Nationals, valued at $792. Also, Kathy French has blessed us with another of her beautiful quilts made from vintage racing t-shirts. In addition, we will have our Mach-1/Rider sprint car/raffle car in our Chili Bowl Trade Show booth all week.”

Intermission announcements of the museum’s 2017 North American Sprint Car Poll awards will also be made each night of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals on the following schedule: Wednesday – Non-Winged, Thursday – 360’s, Friday – 410’s, and Saturday – Thomas J. Schmeh Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Sport.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!