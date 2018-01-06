Farr Wins Feature at Murray Bridge Speedway
Murray Bridge Speedway
Bridge East, SA
Saturday January 5, 2018
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Q7 – Robbie Farr
2. S81 – Luke Dillon
3. S13 – Brock Hallett
4. W26 – Jason Johnson
5. USA11 – Buddy Kofoid
6. S27 – Daniel Pestka
7. S4 – Lisa Walker
8. S78 – Keke Falland
9. S15 – Aidan Hall
10. S63 – Ryan Jones
11. S97 – Matt Egel
12. S45 – Jake Tranter
13. S10 – Steven Caruso
14. W96 – Aldo De Paoli
15. S90 – Michael Lovegrove
16. S11 – Scott Enderl
17. N74 – Kayla Green
18. S83 – Shannon Barry
19. S24 – Ricky Maiolo
20. N53 – Jessie Attard
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. S24 – Steve Agars
2. S1 – Chris James
3. S16 – John Mackenzie
4. S6 – Michael Buxallen
5. S55 – Damien Eve
6. S2 – Greg Bell
7. S17 – Kym Simon
8. S23 – Brock Lane
9. S44 – Glen Ince