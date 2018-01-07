29th Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Releases 2018 Dates

From Bob Miller

In the early summer of 1990, Modified and Sprint Car driving sensation Dave Kelly brought together Grandview Speedway owners Bruce and Theresa Rogers with local racing publicist Bob Miller, with the idea of presenting a 410 sprint car event at the popular track “on the hill”.

In August of that year, the very first Thunder on the Hill event took place, a stand-alone, one division 410 sprint car event. A full grandstand and a field of over forty sprints were on hand as Stevie Smith and his Black Bandit #19 took the victory. In September of that year, a second Thunder event took place with Smith again claiming the victory.

What started as a ‘Let’s take it one race at a time” approach, finds the Thunder Series entering its twenty-ninth season of special events. To date, the Series presented 128 events and paid over $4.4 million dollars to the competitors.

Without a doubt, the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series has presented the most diversified variety of dirt track racing, hosting the most premier series and divisions including: the 410 Sprints, DIRTCar Modifieds, World of Outlaws Late Models and Sprint Cars, ROC Modifieds, CRA and SCRA non-wing Sprints , All Star Sprints, USAC non-wing Sprints, URC Sprints, Sportsman, 358 Sprints, ARDC Midgets and MASS Sprints.

These top divisions were all part of some of the most exciting special events in the region. Including such Pennsylvania crown jewel events, like the twenty-third year of the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series — won last year by Kyle Larson, the twentieth year running of the Modified Traffic Jam won by Brett Kressley in 2017, and the eleventh year presentation of the USAC Eastern Storm, won last year by Brady Bacon.

The Thunder Series grew as a result of event name recognition like the Traffic Jam, Smoke on the Hill, Mods at the Mad House, the Thunder Cup, the Grandview Thunder Five 25’s and the House of Thunder Halloween Party. These special event names made these races much more than just another show.

Once you arrive at a Thunder Series event, you sense the specialty of it all. From accommodating fans to advance tickets and early grandstand entry — at no extra charge, the pre-race interviews, pit tours and the very popular Inside/Out promotion where race fans are invited to watch warm-ups from the infield, to special fan giveaways courtesy of GALCO Business Communications and NAPA Auto Parts.

Thunder on the Hill is proud to announce the return of sponsors NAPA Auto Parts, Pioneer Pole Buildings and Levan Machine and Truck Equipment for 2018. NAPA returns as the official series sponsor, joining the Thunder Series way back in 1991. One of the strongest supporters of short track racing, Bob Greene and Pioneer Pole Buildings return as an associate series sponsor, along with Levan Machine and Truck Equipment — who joined our series in 2017.

For the 2018 season, the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will open with the 21st Annual Big Block Modified/358 Modified TRAFFIC JAM on Sunday Night, May 27. The Modifieds will be joined by the Sportsman and MASS Sprints with the first green flag waving at 7:30 PM as we celebrate the Memorial Day Weekend.

The USAC Non-Wing National Sprint Car Series races into Grandview Speedway on Thursday, June 14 for the 12th running of the Eastern Storm — dubbed the Jesse Hockett Classic. The Non-Wing Sprints will be joined by the 358 Modifieds — forming an exciting double main event, with a 7:30 PM start time.

Tuesday night, July 3 will be the 24th running of Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series sharing the program with the 358 Modifieds with action getting underway at 7:30 PM.

The All Stars 410 Sprints Thunder Cup Classic will hit ‘The Hill’ on Thursday night, August 23rd and for the first time, the 358 Modifieds will join the All Stars. This show will start at 7:30 PM

The Thunder Series will close out 2018 with the Annual Mods at the Madhouse, where the Big Block Modifieds/358 Modifieds will be joined by the Sportsman and the MASS Sprints on Saturday night, October 13, all part of the House of Thunder Halloween Party. Mods at the Madhouse has a 6:30 start time.

The staff of Thunder on the Hill and Grandview Speedway look forward to busy 2018 and hope that you continue to enjoy these very special events. Please visit our website and as always, feel free to provide any suggestions on making our events even better in the future.

2018 Race Dates

Sunday, May 27 Thunder on the Hill Racing Series 7:30 PM

21st Annual Traffic Jam Big Block/358 Modifieds*, Sportsman, MASS Sprints

Thursday, June 14 Thunder on the Hill Racing Series 7:30 PM

12th Annual USAC Non-Wing Sprints Jesse Hockett Classic Plus 358 Modifieds*

Tuesday, July 3 Thunder on the Hill Racing Series 7:30 PM

24th Annual 410 Pennsylvania Sprint Speed Week Series Plus 358 Modifieds*

Thursday, August 23 Thunder on the Hill Racing Series 7:30 PM

All Star 410 Sprints & 358 Modifieds*

Saturday, October 13 Thunder on the Hill Racing Series 6 PM

Mods at the MADHOUSE Halloween Party

Big Block/358 Modifieds, Sportsman, MASS Sprints