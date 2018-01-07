Sprint Series of Oklahoma Releases 2018 Schedule

From SSO

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (January 7, 2018) – An ambitious schedule consisting of seventeen events in two different states await the Sprint Series of Oklahoma IMCA RaceSaver Series presented by Smiley’s Racing Products/Hoosier Racing Tires Southwest as officials released their 2018 slate on Saturday.

The first of four scheduled events at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Oklahoma is slated for Saturday night, March 3. Other events slated for the quarter-mile, red-clay oval are Friday night – April 27; Friday night – June 29 as part of the second annual “Freedom 40); and the series season finale on Saturday night – September 22 and the third annual “Pat Suchy Classic.”

Six days later will be a double-header weekend at Southern Oklahoma Speedway in Ardmore on March 9-10. Other events at the Southern Oklahoma speed plant are Friday night – April 20; Friday night – May 18; Friday night – June 15; Friday night – July 20; Friday night – August 17; Friday night – September 14.

The Garfield County Fairgrounds in Enid, Oklahoma has one event slated thus far and will take place on Saturday night, March 31.

Lawton Speedway, which will run IMCA RaceSaver 305-ci Sprint Cars weekly in 2018, will host three SSO events.

Those dates are Saturday night – April 14; Saturday night – July 7 and Saturday night – August 8.

A pending date of Saturday night – May 5, will see the SSO make their inaugural appearance at the beautiful Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo, Texas.

SSO officials are still awaiting a confirmed date at Oklahoma Sports Park in Ada.

This upcoming 2018 race season will be year three for the Oklahoma City based SSO and will see Smiley’s Racing Products once again pay $1000 to the season point champion while Hoosier Tire Southwest will be giving away a complete set (four) of Hoosier tires, via random draw, at the year-end 2018 season banquet. Drivers must finish in positions 2-10 to be eligible to participate in random draw. Also, $250 will be awarded to the 2018 Rookie of the Year champion.

Along with Smiley’s Racing Products and Hoosier Racing Tires Southwest as presenting partners, officials would like to thank Rod End Supply, Super Shox and Messmer Racing LLC. for their involvement for 2018. More contingency partners and official series cash partners will be announced soon.

More information can be obtained by SSO director Jim Messmer (405) 417-2202 and for technical inquires call Ernie Messmer (405) 818-9007. Keep track of daily updates from the SSO on the series official facebook page: Sprint Series of Oklahoma.