Hall of Fame Australian Vacation/Sprint Car Raffle Tickets Available at the Chili Bowl

From Bob Baker

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (January 8, 2017) – If you are attending this week’s Chili Bowl, be sure to stop by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum’s booth in the trade show to have your opportunity to win either a 2019 Australian Vacation, a complete race-ready 410 sprint car, or both! Tickets for each raffle are just $20 apiece or six for $100!

Australian Vacation Raffle

Thanks to another generous donation from Ohioan and museum supporter, Janet Holbrook, the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum is pleased to announce their second “Australian Sprint Car Vacation” raffle. The winner will receive round-trip airfare for two, seven nights lodging, and VIP race tickets to the January 2019 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway in Warrnambool, Victoria, Australia. Should the winner not be able to attend the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Warrnambool, there will again be a $10,000 cash option in lieu of the vacation package.

The winner of the raffle will be drawn on Saturday night of the 58th Annual 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores, August 11, 2018. The winner need not be present to win.

“Australian Sprint Car Vacation” raffle tickets are also available online at www.SprintCarVacation.com. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the non-profit museum at 1-800-874-4488.

“Our first Australian raffle was a big success, and thanks to another generous donation from Janet Holbrook, we’re really excited to announce that it will be happening again,” said National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Executive Director Bob Baker. “Our drawing at the Knoxville Nationals in August should give our winner plenty of time to put in for vacation and get their passport! This is the perfect opportunity for a lucky race fan to take a trip of a lifetime!”

Sprint Car Raffle

Our latest sprint car raffle is also underway! This marks the twelfth time that the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum has raffled off a complete 410 sprint car. The chassis is a Mach-1 and the car will be powered by a 410 Rider racing engine. The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum would like to thank the dozens of companies who have donated components to make this raffle a possibility. Fund raisers like the raffle help to keep our facility doors open year round to sprint car fans!

The winning sprint car raffle ticket will be drawn on Friday, December 14, 2018. Sprint car raffle tickets are also available online at www.SprintCarRaffle.com.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!