Robbie Farr Wins the 2018 President’s Cup

AVALON, Vic. (January 17, 2018) – Robbie Farr capitalized on James McFadden’s misfortune to start off the biggest week for sprint car racing in Australia in victory lane winning the President’s Cup Wednesday night at Avalon Raceway.

McFadden raced to the lead and was dominating the feature event before tangling with a lapped car, handing the lead to far for a green/white/checkered finish. Farr was immediately under siege by American driver Terry McCarl, who took the lead on the restart. Farr would not be denied though passing McCarl back for the lead before driving away to the victory.

McCarl held the runner up spot at the finish with Corey McCullagh, Brooke Tatnell, and Jamie Veal rounded out the top five.

President’s Cup

Avalon Raceway

Lara, VIC

Wednesday January 17, 2018

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

A-Main:

1. Q7 – Robbie Farr

2. USA24 – Terry McCarl

3. V90 – Corey McCullagh

4. V55 – Brooke Tatnell

5. W2 – Jamie Veal

6. A1 – Kerry Madsen

7. V3 – Shaun Dobson

8. V37 – Grant Anderson

9. VA6 – Tim Keading

10. V88 – David Murcott

11. S13 – Brock Hallett

12. V98 – Peter Doukas

13. USA11 – Buddy Kofoid

14. W17 – James McFadden

15. W41 – Darren Mollenoyux

16. N99 – Carson Macedo

17. V42 – Jye Okeeffe

18. V21 – Nick Lacey