Must See Racing Honoring Top Performers At Annual Awards Banquet

From Jim Hanks

HOLLY, Mich. (January 18, 2018) – The top performers from the 2017 Must See Racing Sprint Car Series season will be honored during the annual Must See Racing Awards Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 20 in Coldwater, Mich.

Returning to the Quality Inn at 1000 Orleans Blvd. in Coldwater, the night of celebration will be led by 2017 series champion Jimmy McCune, set to be honored for the third-straight year at the head table.

McCune put together a career season that included eight wins in 12 Must See Racing events (including one non-points victory at Birch Run Motor Speedway), locking up the title with one race remaining and securing the title by 114 points over nephew Anthony.

In addition to McCune’s laurels, Johnny Petrozelle III will be recognized as the inaugural Must See Racing South division champion, earning top honors for the southern contingent after a fourth-place finish in the season finale at Hickory Motor Speedway in November.

Petrozelle edged Anthony Linkenhoker by 39 points for the Southern crown.

Over $30,000 in points fund money, gift certificates, awards and other products will be presented during the program, which will feature keynote speaker Scott Junod, the Director of Racing from American Racer Tires.

Trophies for the top 15 in series points, as well as the top five in South division points, will be presented along with 24” by 36” profile posters commemorating the driver’s place in the season standings.

Multiple special awards and certificates, as well as championship jackets, will also be presented during the program, including honoring the series’ Driver of the Year, Crew Chief of the Year, Car Owner of the Year and Most Improved Driver.

North Carolina’s Bronzie Lawson IV will be honored as the 2017 Must See Racing Rookie of the Year after his ninth-place finish in the championship this season. Lawson participated in seven of the 11 points-paying features run during the year, traveling eight hours or more to several events in the process.

All factors added up to an exciting and memorable year, one that series officials hope can be built upon for an even stronger 2018 season.

“We are excited to honor our 2017 champions and special award winners this weekend and thank all our drivers and teams for their immense support throughout our last year,” said MSR President Jim Hanks. “We look forward to an exciting night and appreciate the Quality Inn Coldwater staff for their hospitality.”

Saturday’s banquet kicks off with a 5 p.m. social hour, with dinner being served at 6 p.m. and the awards presentations following at 7:30 p.m.