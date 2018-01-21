Dean Thomas Wins NSW Wingless Title
NSW Wingless Title
Valvoline Raceway
Granville, NSW
Saturday January 20, 2018
Feature:
1. 51N – Dean Thomas
2. 5N – Mark Blyton
3. 31N – Jason Martin
4. 71NX – David Eggins
5. 23N – Jamie Dicker
6. 45N – Troy Carey
7. 16N – Ashleigh Jack
8. 41N – Jason Bates
9. 2V – Travis Millar
10. 1A – Joel Chadwick
11. 58N – Luke Sayre
12. 4N – Jason Davis
13. 28V – Luke Wheel
14. 36NX – Michael Butcher
15. 11N – Kevin Willis
16. 99N – Mitchell O’brien
17. 61N – Peter Granger
18. 84N – Jarrad Rust
19. 77W – Daniel Hartigan
20. 85N – Brian Briton
21. 24NX – Kyle Angel
22. 98N – Leighton O’brien
23. 21N – Sean Dicker
24. 53N – Jeff Thomas