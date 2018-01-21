SOD Releases Signed Dates for 2018

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (January 19, 2018) – It may be frigid outside, but things are warming up in the Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP office as the 2018 season takes shape. Sponsorship agreements are being renewed and race date contracts are being signed as SOD works to complete preparation for the 2018 schedule.

SOD has a long-standing practice of publicly releasing only race dates that have been agreed to, and we continue to do so. Dates considered to be tentative, TBA, TBD, etc. are not listed. With this in mind, these are the signed dates for 2018 at this time:

> Saturday, April 28 – Crystal Motor Speedway, Crystal, MI (May 5 rain date)

> Friday, May 18 – Hartford Speedway, Hartford, MI

> Friday, June 8 – Hartford Speedway, Hartford, MI

> Saturday, June 9 -Butler Speedway, Quincy, MI

> Friday, June 22 -Tri-City Motor Speedway, Auburn, MI

> Friday, July 6 – Hartford Speedway, Hartford, MI

> Saturday, July 14 – Crystal Motor Speedway, Crystal, MI

> Friday, July 27 – Hartford Speedway, Hartford, MI

> Friday, August 3 – Butler Speedway, Quincy, MI

> Saturday, August 4 – Butler Speedway, Quincy, MI

> Saturday, August 25 – Merritt Speedway, Lake City, MI

> Friday, August 31 – Hartford Speedway, Hartford, MI

> Saturday, September 1 -Crystal Motor Speedway, Crystal, MI

Additional dates are under consideration and will be announced when finalized.