ASCS Warrior Region Reveals 25 Race Lineup For 2018

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (January 19, 2018) – Rolling into the series’ 15th season of competition, the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Warps will see a lineup of 25 events in 2018 with nine tracks across Missouri and eastern Kansas on the schedule.Fans of Lake Ozark Speedway will enjoy five nights of competition in 2018 as the Eldon, Mo. has holiday weekend plans covered, starting Memorial Day Weekend with events on May 25 and 26. Off until June 30, as the nation readies for Independence Day Weekend, the final two showdowns come during Labor Day Weekend on September 1 and 2.

Three Missouri ovals will see a combined 12 nights of racing in 2018 with Double X Speedway, Lucas Oil Speedway, and Randolph County Raceway each in action four times.

In California, Mo. the dates on the lineup include May 27, June 17, July 1, and July 27. For Wheatland, Mo. the Impact Signs Open Wheel Showdown on May 5 and three-day National Tour co-sanctioned Hockett/McMillin Memorial, happening September 20-22, will be the dates of choice. The final track with four nights is Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Mo. which will kick off the 2018 season on April 14. Returning July 7, the final two nights will be October 12 and 13 to end out the season.

Going for three rounds of competition, U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo. will go green on June 8, July 20, and October 6.

Two nights at the Missouri State Fair Speedway will split between stand-alone and co-sanctioning with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour with the Regional even on June 29 to kick off the three-day run with Lake Ozark and Double X Speedway. The Missouri State Fair will see its action on August 19.

Two nights in Kansas with since stops a Heartland Park Topeka on May 4 leads into Lucas Oil Speedway with both events co-sanctioned with the ASCS Red River Region. Lake Side Speedway with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour on May 10 rounds out Kansas stops.

One final track on the lineup with a single date on the 2018 lineup is a new pairing for the ASCS Warrior Region as the series goes head-to-head with the ASCS Mid-South Region at Legit Motor Speedway in West Plains, Mo. The June 23 date marks the first time the track has been on the Warrior lineup since 2009.

For the 2018 season, Larry Hol will remain at the director of the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps. Any additional dates will be announced as they are confirmed. Larry can be reached via email at ldhol@hotmail.com.

For continued updates on the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

2018 ASCS Warrior Region Lineup:

Date – Track (City, State)

4/14/2018-Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO)

5/4/2018-Heartland Park Topeka (Topeka, KS)

5/5/2018-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

5/10/2018-Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City, KS)

5/25/2018-Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

5/26/2018-Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

5/27/2018-Double X Speedway (California, MO)

6/8/2018-US 36 Raceway (Osborn, MO)

6/17/2018-Double X Speedway (California, MO)

6/23/2018-Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, MO)

6/29/2018-Missouri State Fair Speedway (Sedalia, MO)

6/30/2018-Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

7/1/2018-Double X Speedway (California, MO)

7/7/2018-Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO)

7/20/2018-US 36 Raceway (Osborn, MO)

7/22/2018-Double X Speedway (California, MO)

8/19/2018-Missouri State Fair Speedway (Sedalia, MO)

9/1/2018-Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

9/2/2018-Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

9/20/2018-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

9/21/2018-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

9/22/2018-Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO)

10/6/2018-US 36 Raceway (Osborn, MO)

10/12/2018-Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO)

10/13/2018-Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO)