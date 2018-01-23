The POWRi Countdown Begins in Florida

From POWRi

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (January 22, 2018) – The official countdown has begun as the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League prepares to head to Florida in less than three weeks for the Inaugural Toyota Sunshine State Midget Challenge at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida. Set for Friday, February 9th and Saturday, February 10th, the Inaugural Toyota Sunshine State Midget Challenge will headline sanctioned national dirt midget racing in Florida for the first time in over a decade. Thursday, February 8th is slated to be the practice night, prefacing the double-header weekend.

Hot off a successful 2017 championship run with the Factory Boss Chassis team, Logan Seavey heads to Florida with new backing in 2018 from Keith Kunz Motorsports. After clinching both the 2017 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League championship and the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Rookie of the Year honors, Seavey will be looking to defend his championship title.

Tucker Klaasmeyer heads to Florida with new backing for 2018, switching to Keith Kunz Motorsports for the season and hungry as ever to clinch an elusive victory with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League after coming so close in the past few seasons. Zach Daum also plans to attend the Inaugural Orange Cup Midget Nationals with his focus on the 2018 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Championship. After being sidelined for the latter half of 2017 following a hard crash at Spoon River Speedway, Daum’s focus in 2018 is expected to be laser-like.

