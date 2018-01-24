Dirt in December Adds Midgets for 2018

ST LOUIS (January 24, 2018) – After two years featuring stock car racing the Gateway Dirt Nationals is adding an open wheel division for 2018. The indoor dirt racing event at The Dome at America’s Center will add midget cars to the lineup of late models and modifieds for a three-division program.

The 2018 edition taking place November 28 – December 1, 2018 will now cap late model entries at 150 while modified and midget entries will be invitation only.

Last December Landon Simon tested a midget, non-wing sprint car, and winged sprint car at the dome.

Additional event information will be released soon, including ticketing, registration, schedules, hotels and more.