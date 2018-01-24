Must See Racing Honors Top Performers At Annual Awards Night

From Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. (January 24, 2018) — Must See Racing honored the top performers from its 2017 season during the annual Must See Racing Awards Banquet on Saturday in Coldwater, Michigan, where Jimmy McCune was officially crowned champion for the third-straight year.

McCune put together a career season that included eight wins in 12 Must See Racing events (including one non-points victory at Birch Run Motor Speedway), locking up the title with one race remaining and securing the title by 114 points over nephew Anthony.

In addition to McCune’s laurels, Johnny Petrozelle III was recognized as the inaugural Must See Racing South division champion, earning top honors for the southern contingent after a fourth-place finish in the season finale at Hickory Motor Speedway in November.

Petrozelle edged Anthony Linkenhoker by 39 points for the Southern crown.

North Carolina’s Bronzie Lawson IV was also honored as the 2017 Must See Racing Rookie of the Year after his ninth-place finish in the championship this season. Lawson participated in seven of the 11 points-paying features run during the year, traveling eight hours or more to several events in the process.

Among the myriad of recognitions handed out during the night were plaques for the MSR staff members and series sponsors – including Engine Pro, Fel Pro, American Racer and Rev-X Products – as well as more than $30,000 in points fund money, gift certificates, awards and other products.

Trophies for the top 15 in series points, as well as the top five in South division points, were also awarded along with 24” by 36” profile posters that commemorated each driver’s place in the season standings.

Special awards handed out included:

• Driver of the Year (Jimmy McCune)

• Crew Chief of the Year (Jim McCune)

• Young Gun Award (Anthony McCune)

• Fast Qualifier of the Year (Brian Gerster)

• Most Improved (Tom Jewell)

• Sportsmanship Award (Jeff Bloom)

• Hard Luck Award (Jerry Caryer)

• Hard Charger Award (Charlie Schultz)

• Perseverance Award (Joe Speakman)

• Best Looking Car (Adam Biltz)

• Spark Plug Award (H.D. Carter)

• Car Owner of the Year (John Reiser)

Saturday night’s program featured keynote speaker Scott Junod, the Director of Racing from American Racer Tires.

“Simply stated, it’s our drivers and teams, their contributions and their quality of character that has defined Must See Racing and that made 2017 a really fun year,” said Must See Racing President Jim Hanks. “When you have first class teams and quality competition at top shelf race tracks, are backed by great sponsors and are racing on a safe, level and competitive playing field … in a culture of comradary, cooperation and mutual respect; it doesn’t get better than that.”

“This has been a season that has been rewarding, appreciated and valuable beyond measure for Must See Racing as a whole and I can’t say how excited I am to continue that momentum into 2018. Congratulations to all our champions.”