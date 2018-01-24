Wayne County Speedway Announces Sprint Car Sponsor for 2018

From Mike Swanger

ORRVILLE, Ohio (January 24, 2018) — Although the 2018 racing season is a little less than three months away, promoters Jason and Kristin Flory have been working hard at all aspects of Wayne County Speedway and one of those is coming to terms with Pine Tree Towing & Recovery to become the sponsor of the Sprint Car class for 2018. A big thanks to Jamie and Chris Myers, both sprint car racers for several years at Wayne County Speedway, as they help to grow the Sprint Car class at ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval. Pine Tree Towing & Recovery is the premier provider in Eastern Ohio with heavy truck towing, recovery road assistance and a repair facility. Reaching from Parkersburg to Canton and from east of Columbus to the Pennsylvania state line, they have multiple heavy duty service trucks with 24 hour towing and recovery plus their extensive heavy truck and trailer repair services along with mobile truck repair services. The 24 hour service is also available for cars and light trucks with a fleet of trucks dedicated to auto towing and roadside assistance. If your on the road and need vehicle assistance, their 24 hour dispatch number is 740-439-0000.

Some of the race dates are still in the process of being finalized as the 2018 season will get underway on Saturday, April 14th with a Fast Four Racing Program that has the Sprints, Super Late Models, Super Stocks and the Mini Stocks in action. The next week will see the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions making their 1st of four appearances at WCS. The other dates for the ASCoC will be on Saturday, May 26th, Monday, June 18th for the Duffy Smith Memorial Speed week show and then on Sunday, September 2nd for the $10,000 to win Pete Jacobs Memorial.

The Craftsman World of Outlaw Late Models will roll into Wayne County Speedway on Saturday, June 16th for a $10,000 to win event and with the ASCoC speed week show two days later, it will be one of the biggest weekend ever at WCS.

New this year for the fans and drivers of Wayne County Speedway is that fans can text wcsfan to 51660 and be able to receive a $2.00 discount to a Fast Four Racing night and also receive weekly updates about the track while drivers can text wcsdriver to receive updated information to your phone.

Season Passes are available with general admission passes going for $200 and Season Pit Passes are $400. Make checks or money orders out to Wayne County Speedway and send them to 209 Pine Street, Creston, Ohio 44217

The complete schedule for the 2018 Wayne County Speedway will be released in the days to come and check the website out at www.waynecountyspeedway.com or on our facebook/waynecountyspeedway page for more information.