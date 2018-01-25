SOD returns to Tri-City Motor Speedway in 2018

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (January 25, 2018) – Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP is excited to announce that its racers will do battle at Tri-City Motor Speedway, Auburn, Michigan, on Friday, June 22 for the first time since 2015.

Sprints On Dirt last raced at TCMS twice in 2015. Ryan Ruhl won his third SOD feature of the season on June 4. Floridian Kyle Pitts, now a Polk County, Florida, deputy sheriff, picked up his only SOD win on July 17.

Tri-City Motor Speedway opened as a 1/4 mile dirt track in 1947. A ½ mile paved track with a very unique, five-straightaway configuration was built in 1967. The economy hit the speedway hard, and it closed in 2004. Steve Puvalowski purchased the speedway in 2009 , and Tri-City Motor Speedway reopened as a 3/8 mile dirt track on June 17, 2011.

Under Puvalowski’s ownership, TCMS has become a fan favorite. It is recognized for its emphasis on family-focused entertainment and efficiently run race programs.

Visit the Tri-City Motor Speedway website at www.tricityracetrack.com and its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tricitymotorspeedway. Check out Engine Pro online at www.enginepro.com and ARP at www.arp-bolts.com. Go to www.sprintsondirt.com for rules, schedule information, member forms, and other information and follow SOD on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.