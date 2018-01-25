Stockton Dirt Track Releases 2018 Schedule

From Gary Thomas

STOCKTON, Ca. (January 25, 2018) — The 2018 schedule of events for the Stockton Dirt Track has been announced by Noceti Group Inc. and showcases 15 nights of competitive racing on 10 different weekends throughout the year.

The facility will operate as a special events venue as always, with highlights featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series two-night FVP Western Spring Shootout in March, as well as the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards sanctioned Jimmy Sills Classic in April, the Salute to LeRoy Van Conett in July and the season-ending 35th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson in November, which once again also showcases championship night for the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Racing Series.

New this year will be a non-sanctioned Winged 360 Sprint Car event on Saturday May 26 that will award $5,000-to-win the feature. Also competing during the special Memorial Day Weekend Shootout will be the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour and BCRA Midgets.

Also new to the facility this season will be a two-night West Coast Nationals for Dirt Modifieds and Sport Mods that hits the Stockton clay on Friday and Saturday September 21 and 22. Monster Truck Madness, Tractor Pulls, Dwarf Cars and Motorcycles also dot the season-long slate of events at various times.

Tickets are on sale for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event on Friday and Saturday March 16 and 17 and are available for a great value at just $60 for a two-night General Admission weekend pass and $70 for a two-night Reserved Grandstand weekend pass. Single-night tickets and box seats are also available. Children 10 and under are free in G.A. only. To reserve your seats simply visit https://dirtcar.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=232 or call (844) 347-8849.

Camping is available during the FVP Western Spring Shootout. To reserve your spot contact 916-370-9417. We will do our best to accommodate everyone as well as we can. There is a two-night minimum for camping at the event. Remember to bring extension cords, water hoses, water hose Y’s, & in-ground water spigots. For a map of the campground visit http://stocktondirttrack.com/rv_camping.pdf

A new Friday morning golf tournament is also planned, with more details to follow. On Saturday morning a special breakfast will be held on the fairgrounds, followed by a car show and live band to entertain the crowd behind the grandstands.

The Stockton Dirt Track is a lightning fast 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206.

More information on the track can be found at www.stocktondirttrack.com or by liking us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stocktondirt & following along on Twitter https://twitter.com/StocktonDirt

—————-

Stockton Dirt Track 2018 Schedule

Saturday March 10: Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience

Friday March 16: FVP Western Spring Shootout- World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and Dwarf Cars

Saturday March 17: FVP Western Spring Shootout- World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and Dwarf Cars

Saturday April 14: Jimmy Sills Classic- Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards and Sport Mods

April 20, 21 and 22: Noceti Group presents the annual San Joaquin Asparagus Festival at the Fairgrounds (non-racing)

Saturday May 26: Memorial Day Weekend Shootout- Winged 360 Sprint Cars, C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour and BCRA Midgets

Friday June 15: West Coast Summer Nationals Tractor Pulls

Saturday June 16: Lodi Motorcycle Club AMA Sanctioned Motorcycle Race

Saturday July 7: Salute to LeRoy Van Conett- Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards, C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour and Sport Mods

Saturday August 11: Lodi Motorcycle Club AMA Sanctioned Motorcycle Race

Saturday September 8: Harvest Classic Tractor Pulls

Friday September 21: West Coast Nationals- Dirt Modifieds and Sport Mods

Saturday September 22: West Coast Nationals- Dirt Modifieds and Sport Mods

Friday October 5: Monster Truck Madness featuring Transformers Reptar vs. Galactron

Saturday October 6: Monster Truck Madness featuring Transformers Reptar vs. Galactron

Friday November 2: C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour, Dwarf Cars, Bombers and B4

Saturday November 3: 35th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson- Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards and King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series Championship Finale

Saturday November 17: Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience