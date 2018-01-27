Latest News

Jamie Veal Wins Friday Night Portion of the 2018 Australian Title

Posted on January 27, 2018

Australian Sprintcar Title
Borderline Speedway
Mt. Gambier, AU
Friday January 26, 2018

Feature:
1. W2 – Jamie Veal
2. A1 – Kerry Madsen
3. V55 – Brooke Tatnell
4. V40 – Rusty Hickman
5. NQ3 – Steve Lines
6. V37 – Grant Anderson
7. NQ5 – Danny Reidy
8. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
9. S10 – Steven Caruso
10. S78 – Keke Falland
11. S20 – Glen Sutherland
12. V5 – Max Dumesny
13. N92 – Sam Walsh
14. Q83 – David Murcott
15. S27 – Daniel Pestka
16. S15 – Aidan Hall
DNF. S72 – Chad Ely
DNF. V90 – Corey McCullagh

