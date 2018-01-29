Millstream Paying $10,000-to-Win Rick Ferkel Classic

From Inside Line Promotions

FINDLAY, Ohio (Jan. 29, 2018) – Millstream Speedway is gearing up for a spectacle this summer when it hosts the final night of the famed Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Ohio Sprint Speedweek.

The half-mile oval welcomes ‘America’s Series’ on Sunday, June 23, for its second of three All Star shows this season. The event pays $10,000 to win and is titled the Rick Ferkel Classic in honor of the racing veteran.

“I was pretty honored to have that happen,” he said. “It’s really neat when people remember. It makes you feel good inside.

“I think Millstream Speedway is a sleeping giant. They have restaurants and motels around them. It’s all convenient. The key is getting (the fans) in and out. Three hours is about the length of their attention span. If they can get them in and out it will be real successful. I think it will happen.”

Ferkel began racing sprint cars in the early 1970s and Findlay was his hometown for approximately a decade during the early portion of his career.

“We had some really good times there,” he said. “We won several features and we set some track records there.”

Kear’s Speed Shop, which is only about a 40-minute drive from Millstream Speedway, sponsored Ferkel since the early 1970s.

“I think it’s beautiful and I’m tickled to death Millstream would come back for three shows,” Kear’s Speed Shop Co-Founder Shirley Kear said. “Rick cut his teeth over there and he loved that track. It was a good race track and everyone loved it. It had a lot of great races there.”

Ferkel will serve as the crew chief for Trevor Baker this season. Helping young drivers has become a second career for Ferkel since he hung up his helmet following a hall of fame driving career.

“I feel you should give back,” he said. “I think guys need to give back to the sport.”

Shane and Larry Helms, who took over running Millstream Speedway this season, are trying to do that as well. Their first All Star show – named the Bob Hampshire Classic in honor of another local legend – is slated for May 27, which is the Sunday during Memorial Day Weekend.

Following the Rick Ferkel Classic, Millstream Speedway will host the All Stars on Monday, Sept. 3, during Labor Day Weekend.

“We’re thrilled to honor greats like Rick Ferkel and Bob Hampshire,” Shane Helms said. “Rick had a lot of success in our area and continued that when he went racing on the road. In my opinion at one time these two were as good as anyone at their craft. When Rick was running at his best he’d beat anyone. We’re proud to be able to host a Rick Ferkel Classic and have it wrap up the Ohio Sprint Speedweek, which is a marquee week-long event that takes hard work and dedication to get through.”

Start times, ticket prices and information about support classes for all three races will be released in the near future.