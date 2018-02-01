Red Hawk Casino Returns as Placerville Speedway Title Sponsor in 2018

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, Ca. (January 31, 2018) — With the 2018 season in sight the Placerville Speedway is pleased to announce that Red Hawk Casino has returned as title sponsor for the upcoming campaign at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based quarter-mile.

The Placerville Speedway is entering its 53rd season of competition and the third under the leadership of promoters Scott Russell and Kami Arnold of Russell Motorsports Inc. Since opening in 1965 the high-banked, red-clay bullring has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California and is just a short drive up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

After recently being named Winged 360 Sprint Car Promoter of the Year, Russell is anticipating a strong 2018 slate and spoke about the return of Red Hawk Casino as title sponsor of the venue, “We are definitely excited to continue the long standing partnership with Red Hawk Casino and appreciate their support of Placerville Speedway and the surrounding community,” said Russell. “We are looking forward to a great season and Red Hawk is a big part of that, so we couldn’t be happier.”

The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians (Tribe) is deeply committed to sustaining and improving the quality of life in El Dorado County. The Tribe and its Red Hawk Casino are honored to make a substantial economic and social impact in the county.

Chairman of the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Nicholas Fonseca said, “The Tribe and its Red Hawk Casino are proud of our long-term partnership with Placerville Speedway. Placerville Speedway offers great family fun for our community.”

Voted Sacramento’s Best Casino, Red Hawk boasts magnificent views and a natural setting and provides a first-class gaming experience. Located on a beautiful hilltop less than 20 minutes east of Sacramento on Highway 50, Red Hawk is the gamblers oasis with more than 2,500 slots, a variety of table games and award-winning dining. Prior to the races and afterwards be sure to make Red Hawk your destination for fun! To learn more about Red Hawk Casino visit their official website https://www.redhawkcasino.com/

To learn more about the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, visit www.shinglespringsrancheria.com

The Placerville Speedway will open the racing season with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series on Wednesday March 21. To purchase tickets for Brad Sweet’s Placerville Short Track Showdown presented by NAPA Auto Parts visit http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG&eventId=29581

The first of 17 Red Hawk Casino championship point races then kicks-off with “Student Night” on Saturday March 24. Weekly divisions this season will be comprised of the Thompson’s Auto Group Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Limited Late Models & Pure Stocks. Several traveling divisions will also be a part of weekly events at various points of the year including the BCRA Midgets, BCRA Midget Lites, the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association, Mini Trucks and IMCA Sport Mods.

Visits by the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards, the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Racing Series and the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour also dot the schedule throughout the season.

The Placerville Speedway is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office by calling 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for 2018 sponsorship opportunities at the office.

