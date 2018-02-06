CRSA Sprint Tour and Land of Legends Raceway to Hold Meeting for 305 Sprint Car Competitors

From CRSA

SODUS, N.Y. (February 5, 2018) — The Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Tour will be looking to make history in 2018. Along with a schedule filled with loyal Mike Emhof Motorsports supporting speedways, this will be the first season ever that the CRSA Tour will be making appearances at Land of Legends Raceway. The Canandaigua New York facility will also have its own weekly 305 sprint car division. An informational meeting for teams interested in competing with the CRSA Sprint Tour and Land of Legends Raceway will be held on Sunday February 11th. The CRSA Sprint Tour and Land of Legends Raceway invite all northeast 305 sprint car teams to this important event. Here are the vital details for the teams and marketing partners that are interested:

Location: Tom Cavallo’s Restaurant (40 Genesee St. New Hartford, NY 13413)

Time: 11AM-1PM

Discussions:

• Technical Rules (Engine, Chassis, Wings, Tires, etc.)

• Schedule (Shows, Races, etc.)

• Format (Tour versus LoL Raceway)

• Purse (Tour, Specials and LoL Raceway)

• Point Fund (Minimum offerings)

• Membership (Car Registration, Drivers, Owners, etc.)

Food & Beverage: CRSA will provide Pizza & Wings

The CRSA Sprint Tour is the only sprint car organization aligned with the New York State Stock Car Association. Teams, fans and marketing partners can find more information on the 2018 CRSA Sprint Tour Schedule by going to crsasprints.com, searching for CRSA Sprints on Facebook, as well as finding them on twitter at @CRSAsprints.