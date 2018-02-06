FAST Releases 2018 Schedules

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – The 10th season of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics and the eighth season of the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro will feature high paying events and some new tracks in 2018.

The All Pro 410 FAST series will have 25 dates at six different tracks. The 410 series races will pay a minimum of $3,000 to win at least five event paying $5,000 or more to the feature winner. The majority of the events will be contested at the series home tracks of Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio (9 dates) and Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio (10 dates).

“We’re excited for the 410 FAST teams to get to race not only at Attica and Fremont for a majority of their point events but for the first time compete at Millstream Speedway in Findlay and two events at Sharon Speedway. We are also excited to be a part of the growth of the Summer Sizzler in July at Waynesfield Raceway Park,” said Rich Farmer, FAST Series Owner.

“I want to thank all of the great marketing partners that help keep FAST growing and all the track promoters who work with us to keep winged sprint car racing strong in Ohio. Honestly we had to turn down some tracks but we will revisit their ideas next year,” Farmer added.

The JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro will compete in 23 events at six different tracks in 2018.

“The exciting thing about the FAST 305 series this year is over half the shows will pay a minimum of $1,000 to win. Again that is thanks to the support of the marketing partners and the cooperation and backing of the tracks,” Farmer noted.

The All Pro FAST 410 series kicks off Friday, April 6 as the opening night of the Core & Main Spring Nationals and will pay $5,000 to the feature winner. FAST will make 9 appearances at Attica in 2018 with 10 shows scheduled at Fremont Speedway.

The series makes it’s first ever appearance at Millstream Speedway in Findlay, Ohio on Sunday, May 6 as part of a triple-header weekend that includes Friday, May 4 at Attica and Saturday, May 5 at Fremont.

“Shane (Helms, Millstream promoter) called and wanted to have a type of Ohio state championship event. Teams from other tracks around the state will be invited to this FAST sanctioned event and it should be a lot of fun to see who comes out on top,” Farmer said.

The series travels to Hartford, Ohio to the historic Sharon Speedway for the first time on Friday, May 11th to take on the tough Western Pennsylvania competitors. FAST returns to Sharon on Saturday, Aug. 18.

FAST will once again be the headliner at the Summer Sizzler at Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio on Tuesday, July 3. The race not only has the 410 and 305 winged sprints but the winged NRA Sprint Invader 360 sprints and winged mini-sprints.

“There were nearly 100 open wheel race cars in the pits last year for this before it rained out. Greg (Shobe, owner), Danny (Kelly, general manager) and Ron (Hammons, Sizzler promoter) have worked hard to make this one of the most exciting events in Ohio. Our FAST teams have a lot of fun competing on that track,” Farmer said.

For the second year the FAST 410 series heads to the rejuvenated Mansfield Motor Speedway for the 2nd Annual Great Lakes Nationals Friday and Saturday, Aug. 10 and 11. Last year the big-paying event was limited to a one-day affair because of rain and it drew 140 sprint cars for the three divisions.

“FAST is honored to be a part of the growth and rebirth of Mansfield and I look forward to continue to work with Cody (Sommers, Mansfield owner),” Farmer said.

Another twist for the FAST 410 series in 2018 is the addition of a couple of co-sanctioned races with the new winged Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS). BOSS began and has continued as a non-wing series but is adding a hand full of winged events in 2018.

The first BOSS/FAST race will be Saturday, May 26 at Fremont Speedway and will pay $5,000 to win. BOSS winged sprints return to Fremont as part of the 11th Annual Jim Ford Classic the weekend of Sept. 14 and 15. The Friday, Sept. 14 show will be the series championship night.

“Aaron Fry and the BOSS series have been a pleasure to work with on the non-wing side. Like the FAST series, BOSS is a ‘working man’s series’ and we are happy to be a part of their growth into winged racing,” Farmer said.

The chase for the JLH General Contractor 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro begins Friday, May 4 at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio. The 305 FAST teams will travel to Millstream Speedway in Findlay, Ohio for their first ever series race at that facility on Sunday, May 6. The FAST 305 teams will return to Millstream on Saturday, June 23 as part of the Ohio Sprint Speedweek finale.

The fans at Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio have been treated to the exciting FAST 305 races for a couple of years and in 2018 the series will compete at the high banked bull ring three times – Friday, June 15, Friday, July 13 and Friday, Aug. 3.

“I want to thank our dedicated FAST 305 teams. They have supported our efforts to grow the series tremendously. Limaland has been very impressed with the racing the teams have put on and that is why we have two shows there,” Farmer said.

The JLH FAST 305 teams will once again be a part of the Summer Sizzler on July 3 at Waynesfield and both days of the Great Lakes Nationals at Mansfield in August. Championship night for the FAST 305 series will be Saturday, Sept. 15 at Fremont Speedway as part of the Jim Ford Classic weekend.

In 2017, Fremont, Ohio’s DJ Foos put a stop to four time FAST Champion Byron Reed’s streak of three straight titles in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics. Foos also became the first driver to win both the FAST 305 and FAST 410 titles in the history of the series.

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver had another dominating summer in the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro to claim his second straight title.

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410

Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics 2018 Schedule

*Tracks highlighted are a minimum of $5,000-to-win feature events

Night 1: Friday, April 6th Attica Raceway Park

Night 2: Saturday, April 21st Fremont Speedway

Night 3: Friday, May 4th Attica Raceway Park

Night 4: Saturday, May 5th Fremont Speedway

Night 5: Sunday, May 6th Millstream Speedway

Night 6: Friday, May 11th Sharon Speedway

Night 7: Friday, May 18th Attica Raceway Park

Night 8: Saturday, May 26th Fremont Speedway Co-BOSS Winged Sprints

Night 9: Friday, June 1st Attica Raceway Park

Night 10: Saturday, June 2nd Fremont Speedway

Night 11: Friday, June 8th Attica Raceway Park

Night 12: Friday, June 29th Attica Raceway Park

Night 13: Friday, June 30th Fremont Speedway

Night 14: Tuesday, July 3rd Waynesfield Raceway Park

Night 15: Saturday, July 7th Fremont Speedway

Night 16: Friday, July 20th Attica Raceway Park

Night 17: Saturday, July 21st Fremont Speedway

Night 18: Friday, July 27th Attica Raceway Park

Night 19: Saturday, August 4th Fremont Speedway

Night 20: Friday, August 10th Mansfield Motor Speedway

Night 21: Saturday, August 11th Mansfield Motor Speedway

Night 22: Friday, August 17th Attica Raceway Park

Night 23: Saturday, August 18th Sharon Speedway

Night 24: Saturday, Sept 8th Fremont Speedway

Night 25: Friday, Sept 14th Fremont Speedway Co-BOSS Winged Sprints

Championship Night

JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series

presented by Engine Pro 2018 Schedule

*Tracks highlighted are a minimum of $1,000-to-win feature events

Night 1: Friday, May 4th Attica Raceway Park

Night 2: Saturday, May 5th Fremont Speedway

Night 3: Sunday, May 6th Millstream Speedway

Night 4: Saturday, May 18th Attica Raceway Park

Night 5: Saturday, May 26th Fremont Speedway

Night 6: Friday, June 8th Attica Raceway Park

Night 7: Friday, June 15th Limaland Motorsports Park

Night 8: Saturday, June 16th Fremont Speedway

Night 9: Saturday, June 23rd Millstream Speedway

Night 10: Friday, June 29th Attica Raceway Park

Night 11: Friday, June 30th Fremont Speedway

Night 12: Tuesday, July 3rd Waynesfield Raceway Park

Night 13: Friday, July 6th Attica Raceway Park

Night 14: Friday, July 13th Limaland Motorsports Park

Night 15: Friday, July 20th Attica Raceway Park

Night 16: Friday, July 27th Attica Raceway Park

Night 17: Saturday, July 28th Fremont Speedway

Night 18: Friday, August 3rd Limaland Motorsports Park

Night 19: Friday, August 10th Mansfield Motorsports Park

Night 20: Saturday, August 11th Mansfield Motorsports Park

Night 21: Friday, August 17th Attica Raceway Park

Night 22: Tuesday, August 21st Fremont Speedway

Night 23: Saturday, September 15th Fremont Speedway

Championship Night