February Off-Track events for Badger Midgets

From BMARA

McFARLAND, Wi. (February 19, 2018) — The Badger Midget Auto Racing Association will make appearances at two popular Midwest motorsports events during the weekend of February 23-25.

A Badger Midget race car and officials of the series will be at the 56th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts Milwaukee World of Wheels on Friday-Sunday Feb. 23-25 at the Exposition Center Building, on the grounds of the Wisconsin State Fair Park (West Allis, Wis.).Badger has participated at most of these events since the mid-60’s. Schedule and admission information can be found at: www.autorama.com.

Badger, along with other sanctioning organizations and manufacturers will be at the Racer & Performance Expo on Saturday-Sunday Feb. 24-25 at the Renaissance Schaumburg (Ill.) Convention Center. A list of 158 exhibitors and show information for the event, which covers over 100,000 square feet can be found at: www.raceperformance.com.