COMP Cams Joins Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt by ARP as 2018 Heat Race Sponsor

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (February 21, 2018) – Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP is proud to announce that COMP Cams will be a primary heat race sponsor partner for the 2018 season.

COMP Cams’ partnership allows Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP to pay its competitors for winning heat races, something not very common in sprint car racing. SOD racers appreciate the opportunity to be rewarded for top performance in preliminary races, not just feature events.

For more than 35 years, the COMP Cams mission has never changed: to produce the highest-performing products possible, provide customers with superior service, and to lead the industry in technological development. While the COMP Performance Group has grown to multiple companies and hundreds of employees, COMP Cams still retains the competitive spirit and desire to be the very best that has positioned it as the absolute leader in valve train components. COMP Cams works with the best teams in sprint car racing and fits perfectly as a partner with SOD.

Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP appreciates its long partnership with COMP Cams and works tirelessly to keep the COMP Cams name out front. For more information about COMP Cams, go to www.compcams.com.

