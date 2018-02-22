Hoosier Tires Resigns with the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints

From Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY (February 21, 2018) – The 35th Anniversary Tour for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) draws closer to the waving of the first green flag. With that comes the signing of Hoosier Racing Tire as the official tire for ESS for the next three years.

At the annual rules meeting held just prior to the awards banquet the membership voted unanimously to stay Hoosier with the same compounds as years previous.

“Having Hoosier Tire Canada and Bicknell Racing Products supporting us for so long has helped ESS greatly to where we are today,” noted ESS President Chuck Miller. “Last year we paid out a record $55,000 cash point fund that was largely possible with the help of Lucas Oil and Hoosier Tire.”

Hoosier not only will be adding to the already lucrative year end cash tally, but they will also give away nearly 30 free tires for this year open to any team that runs 2/3rds of the full point shows.

Donath Motorworx will again be bringing tires (and also fuel) to the events in 2018. Any team that visits an ESS event will be able to purchase the tires at the reduced costs.

The 35th Anniversary Tour is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in the club’s long history. Jason Barney will be back to defend his popular championship from last year.

Drivers looking to do all or most of the tour this season looks like a who’s who…. Matt Tanner, Paul Kinney, Paulie Colagiovanni, Matt Billings, Jeff Cook, Coleman Gulick, Shawn Donath, Steve Poirier, Jonathan Preston, Chad Miller, Brett Wright, Dave Axton, Alex Vigneault.

They will also be joined by recently announced Mike Mahaney, Billy VanInwegen, the return of Parker Evans with Kelly Hebing, Denny Peebles, Pete Richardson, Dan Douville, Dalton Herrick, Chris Jones, Clay Dow and others hoping for the at magical 2/3rds.

Look for ESS to have a large display at the Syracuse Motorsports Expo on March 10 and 11 before teams hit the track for the first time on April 20th at the Outlaw Speedway.