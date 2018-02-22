KLR A-main Bonus Returns to Sprint Car Challenge Tour

From Gary Thomas

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is excited to announce that the Kyle Larson Racing “A-main Bonus Award” will be returning this season. Full-time teams/owners (those who haven’t missed a race) that win a Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards A-main in 2018 will go home with a $500 bonus courtesy of Kyle Larson Racing.

With the extra money added in, it allows full-time SCCT competitors the opportunity to race for a minimum of $3,000-to-win each night.

“We really want to thank Kyle Larson Racing for the support once again this season,” commented SCCT President Scott Russell. “The unique thing about the bonus money is that it rewards the teams who show commitment and dedication to the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Kyle is someone that of course grew up racing around here and no matter how far he has gone, he’s always remembered where he came from.”

If a tour regular doesn’t win the feature, that $500 will roll over into the winners share for the season-ending Tribute to Gary Patterson at the Stockton Dirt Track on November 3. The KLR bonus money will automatically be up for grabs at the opener in Placerville on March 31, meaning the A-main will pay $3,000-to-win.

Standard nightly payouts for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will once again be $2,500-to-win and $400-to-start the A-main.

————-

KYLE LARSON RACING BONUS MONEY ELIGIBILITY

1. Available to any car owner who is a full-time participant on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

2. Full-time participant is defined as a car owner who has not missed any Sprint Car Challenge Tour race up to that point of the schedule.

3. A car owner does not have to utilize the same driver at all events, nor does a driver have to utilize the same car owner in order to collect the bonus money. However, the A-Main winning car owner MUST BE a full-time participant on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. PLEASE NOTE: a full-time driver is not eligible for the bonus if that driver wins a Sprint Car Challenge Tour A-Main in a car whose owner is not a full-time participant.

4. Since ALL car owner and driver teams will be considered full-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour participants at the first scheduled race the $500.00 bonus WILL be paid to the A-Main winner.

5. The first Sprint Car Challenge Tour event is defined as the first actual A-Main race to be completed, regardless of track location, as weather or other factors may affect the race schedule.

KYLE LARSON RACING BONUS MONEY ROLLOVER

1. If the Kyle Larson Racing Bonus money goes uncollected at any 2018 Sprint Car Challenge Tour event the $500.00 bonus money will roll over to the A-Main (see item #2) at the final 2018 SCCT event at the Stockton Dirt Track on November 3, 2018.

2. If there is unclaimed $500.00 Kyle Larson Racing Bonus money from any event(s), the total unclaimed bonus money rolling over to the above referenced Stockton Dirt Track race will be paid to the winner of the A-Main race, regardless if the car owner is a full-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour participant. For this event only, the car owner DOES NOT need not be a full-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour participant.

3. If, for any reason, the Stockton Dirt Track event is cancelled the Kyle Larson Racing Bonus Money will roll over to the first Sprint Car Challenge Tour event of 2019.