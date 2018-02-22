Official Payout Revealed for $13,000 to win NCRA Sprint Opener

From David Smith Jr.

PARK CITY, Ks. (February 21, 2018) – Officials with the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products and 81 Speedway have released the official payout for the eighth annual “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” that will once again open the season for the series 360-ci sprint car division.

This three-day event will take place on Thursday – Saturday night, March 29-31, 2018 with an open practice session for sprint cars only on Thursday night from 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be free and pit passes will be $20.

Friday night will see gates open at 5:00 PM with race time slated for 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be $25 for ages 12 and up; $10 for ages 6-11 while all pit passes just $35. Double heat races and features will be on the race card with the feature winner earning $1500. This night’s program will have no bearing on any event on Saturday night.

Saturday night will once again see gates open at 5:00 PM with race time set for 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is again $25 for all ages 12 and up; $10 for ages 6-11 while all pit passes $35. Double heats, last chance qualifiers and the championship feature finale will be on the race card.

Drivers MUST compete both night’s to be eligible for full pay. Any driver competing Saturday night only can start no better than eleventh in the championship feature and run for half pay.

Driver information and payout posted below:

NCRA or ASCS rules

$100 entry fee

Friday night format: Drivers will draw for heat race positions and compete in double heat races.

Friday night payout: A Feature: 1) $1500, 2) $1000, 3) $800, 4) $700, 5) $600, 6) $500, 7) $400, 8) $300, 9) $250, 10) $275, 11-22) $200

Saturday night format: Drivers will draw for heat race positions and compete in double heat races, Last chance qualifiers and feature line-ups based on total points gathered in both heat races.

Saturday Night Championship Feature: 1) $13,000, 2) $7000, 3) $4000, 4) $3000, 5) $2000, 6) $1500, 7) $1400, 8) $1300, 9) $1200, 10) $1100, 11) $1050, 12) $1000, 13) $1000, 14) $950, 15) $900, 16) $850, 17) $800, 18) $750, 19) $700, 20) $650, 21-22) $600

Non-Qualifiers: $200 per car

Transponder rental is $10 for the weekend.

To keep up-to-date on all the happenings for the eighth annual “PCC/ACS,” keep viewed to the series official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series. You can also log onto the series official website www.racencra.com where you will find the complete 2018 schedule, official rules and more. Any questions concerning the series sprint car division or this event can be answered by calling the series office (316) 755-1781.