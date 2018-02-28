USCS Invades Hattiesburg and Magnolia Motor Speedway for USCS Winter Heat Series

From Pete Walton

ATLANTA, Ga. (February 25, 2018) – The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars are set to wrap up the USCS Winter Heat Series with its two-night final weekend on Friday, March 2nd at Hattiesburg Speedway and Saturday, March 3rd at Magnolia Motor Speedway. Those events will be Rounds #5 and the Round #6 finale of the inaugural USCS Winter Heat mini-series. The USCS winged sprint cars headline the two-night weekend of racing action at each track, They are joined by the K&N Filters USCS Outlaw Modified Series and www.RockAuto.com USCS Mini Sprints at each venue for a USCS triple-headr both nights, plus several local divisions at eaxh venue.

The events are expected as the first four have, to draw some of the top winged 360 sprint car drivers from across the Nation from at least eight states and Canada who are seeking warmer climates for the earliest 360 sprint car racing of the 2018 season.

The United Sprint Car Series portion of the event will give a driver who can sweep the weekend’s elements an opportunity to pick up their share of the over $25,000 in posted cash prize winnings plus contingency awards. Over $4,500 is possible including wins in both Friday and Saturday night’s USCS sprint car main events.

At Hattiesburg Speedway on Friday, March 2nd fans will be treated to racing in five racing divisions including the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters for winged sprint cars, the K&N Filters USCS Outlaw Modified Series and the www.RockAuto.com USCS Mini Sprints. series plus a Pure/Factory Stock special and the Road Warriors division. Hattiesburg Speedway is located at 4643 US Hwy. 49, Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The track website is www.hattiesburgspeedway.net The track also has a Facebook page.

The event at Magnolia Motor Speedway is the 10th annual Frostbuster 150. The event is a true Smorgasbord of speed and features eight racing divisions including the USCS Sorint Cars, USCS Outlaaw Modifies, USCS Mini Sprints, plus…Super Late Models, Nesmith Dirt Late Modls (604), Nesmith Late Model Sportsman (602), Nesmith Street Stock and Facory Stcck divisions. Magnolia Motor Speedway also has a Facebook page. Their websie can be found at www.magnoliadirt.com