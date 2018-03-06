Sides Welcomes Tim Kaeding to Sides Motorsports Entry This Weekend in Tulare

From Inside Line Promotions

LAS VEGAS (March 5, 2018) – Jason Sides is putting one of the Kings of the Thunderbowl into a Sides Motorsports entry this weekend.

Tim Kaeding will pilot a No. 7s sprint car on Friday and Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif., during a World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series doubleheader. Kaeding has four career Outlaws wins at the bullring.

“I’m excited about it,” Sides said. “I want to see him run well, especially for our sponsors out there. Tim is one of the top drivers at any race in Tulare so this should be a fun weekend.”

Sides competed last Wednesday and Thursday at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas. Qualifying put him behind the figurative eight ball on both nights of the FVP Outlaw Showdown.

“The first night it was a bit rough and I thought we got through there good and we ended at the back,” he said. “On the second night the top got so far around there I slowed down to the hit the bottom. I thought I hit it good, but I was still several tenths off.”

Sides qualified 17th and 19th, respectively, and he placed ninth in a heat race both nights. He won the C Main before placing 10th in the Last Chance Showdown on Wednesday. Sides scratched from feature competition on Thursday.

The SoCal Showdown last Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway in Perris, Calif., rained out. It was the third World of Outlaws event in the first eight scheduled races to be cancelled because of inclement weather.