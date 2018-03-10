Chris Kelly Wins Sprint Series of Oklahoma Feature at Ardmore
Sprint Series of Oklahoma
Southern Oklahoma Speedway
Ardmore, OK
Friday March 9, 2018
Feature (25 Laps): 1. Chris Kelly (5), 2. Andy Shouse (6), 3. Kevin Ramey (4), 4. Gary Owens (3), 5. Blake Daccus (2), 6. Michael Day (7), 7. Austin Mundie (13), 8. Shane Sellers (8), 9. Brandon Jennings (11), 10. Shane Kleochler (20, 11. Loyd Clevenger (17), 12. Cody Whitworth (16), 13. Travis Scott (19), 14. Blake Scott (14), 15. Elliott Amdahl (12), 16. Duane Baker (15), 17. Dillon Laden (9), 18. Ty Williams (1), 19. Shayla Waddell (18), 20. Chad Koch