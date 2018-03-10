Latest News

Redpaths Wins South Pacific Sprintcar Classic Preliminary Features

Posted on March 10, 2018

South Pacific Sprintcar Classic
Carrick Speedway
Carrick, TAS
Saturday March 10, 2018

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:
1. T11 – Jason Redpath
2. T25 – Jamie Bricknell
3. T16 – Adam Alexander
4. T22 – Jock Goodyer
5. T35 – Bruce Pitt
6. T3 – Chris Gallagher
7. T8 – Curt Smith
8. T29 – Robin Dawkins
9. T48 – Nick Penno
10. T20 – Tony Clasener
11. T2 – Scott Bissett
12. T14 – Mark House
13. T33 – James Amicosante
14. T36 – Terry Watson

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:
1. T1 – Luke Redpath
2. T5 – Jeremy Smith
3. T87 – Bradley Walkley
4. T83 – Jamie Rolls
5. T44 – Jacob Goodluck
6. T8 – Troy Lewis
7. T47 – Samuel Laing
8. T51 – Brian Mathierson
9. T7 – Peta Wicks
10. T77 – Wade Lello
11. T99 – Jake Power

