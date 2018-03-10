World of Outlaws Rained Out Saturday at Tulare

From Anthony Cornini

TULARE, CA (March 10, 2018) – Tulare Thunderbowl officials have made the decision to cancel Night Two of the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series due to the rain cell set to hit the track Saturday evening.

There is no rain date for the event. Tulare Thunderbowl handled all ticketing information for this weekend and any questions should be directed to the track directly at (559) 688-0909.

The Greatest Show on Dirt continues their Northern California swing next weekend March 16-17 at the Stockton Dirt Track. Tickets can be purchased here and if you cannot make it to the track, be sure to watch LIVE on DIRTVision.com.