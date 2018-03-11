Latest News

Wood Good During Southern Oklahoma Sprints Event in Ardmore

Posted on March 11, 2018

Sprint Series of Oklahoma
Southern Oklahoma Speedway
Ardmore, OK
Saturday March 10, 2018

Feature: 1. Joe Wood, Jr, 2. Michael Day, 3. Kevin Ramey, 4. Andy Shouse, 5. Justin Melton, 6. Brandon Jennings, 7. Shane Sellers, 8. Austin Muncie, 9. Taylor Courtney, 10. Jessie Graham, 11. Dillon Laden, 12. Chris Kelly, 13. Cody Whitworth, 14. Chas Wilson, 15. Michelle Melton, 16. Blake Dacus, 17. Travis Scott, 18. Tanner Conn, 19. Gary Owens, 20. Bryson Oeschger

