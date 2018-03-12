All Stars Add Second Date at Waynesfield

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (March 12, 2018) – The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will return to Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio for two nights in 2018. Track general manager Danny Kelly announced that the All Stars would be added to the Memorial Classic event alongside the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders. The Memorial Classic will be moved to Sunday night, May 27th. The event will serve as a tune-up to the Ohio Sprint Speedweek event slated for Sunday, June 17th.

The weekly Non Wing Sprints and UMP Modifieds will be moved to a newly created event on Saturday, September 15th. Full details surrounding the event will be released at a later time.

The updated 2018 schedule can be viewed online at www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net.

Get the latest Waynesfield Raceway Park information anytime online at www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park, or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.